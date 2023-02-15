3D Printing News Unpleeled: 3D Systems ProJet MJP 2500W Direct Wax and 3D Printing with Ultrasound

The new 3D Systems ProJet MJP 2500W Plus is a printer capable of making direct wax casting patterns, has a doubling of vertical resolution, 25% higher throughput and parts require less finishing. Rosswag Engineering has released an in situ monitoring system for metal powder bed fusion called the AMiquam which can be installed on existing systems. Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Medical Research and Heidelberg University have developed a 3D printing technology that uses shaped interlocking beams of ultrasound to 3D print.
