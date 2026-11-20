A couple of months ago, I wrote about why the progress made in leveraging additive manufacturing (AM) to improve the effectiveness of football helmets is so exciting. That post also briefly discussed how the most exciting work in the field of 3D printed protective equipment is yet to be done.
Pollen AM and RHEON Labs are presenting an excellent example at Formnext of how much potential there still is to explore in this space (Pollen AM is located in Hall 12.1, at Stand A78). Pollen, the French OEM and service bureau, partnered with RHEON, a London-based developer of a strain-rate-sensitive polymer metamaterial. If you’re unsure what that means, here’s how RHEON describes it on their website: “a material that is soft and flexible in normal use but dynamically stiffens and dissipates energy precisely when movement or force is applied.”
That description clarifies immediately why RHEON’s value proposition would intrigue anyone looking to use AM to develop football helmet liners. Pollen AM, which makes a wide range of material extrusion 3D printers across polymers, metal, and ceramics, partnered with RHEON Labs to qualify P3D 001, a pellet-based polymer material, for the Pollen PAM Pro pellet extrusion system, which was built deliberately for production environments.
First off, enabling helmet liners with pellet 3D printing is a big addition to the market, insofar as it could ultimately prove to be a cheaper option than what’s currently available for DLS and FDM. Presumably, the highly specialized nature of RHEON Labs’ material changes the cost efficiencies somewhat compared to the typical differences between pellet AM and other AM processes. Still, the partners do note that the material cost is “close to injection-mold pricing”.
Additionally, the case study for the initial helmet that Pollen and RHEON collaborated on, the Xenith Shadow XR, explains how the partners achieved a 30 percent weight reduction compared to injection-molded counterparts, so the need for less material and the elimination of tooling costs open up the possibility of more cost savings. The lightweighting is especially impressive considering that Pollen and RHEON claim the combination of P3D 001 and the PAM Pro delivered parts which were comparable to injection-molded liners for low-impact energy and actually outperformed injection-molded liners in terms of high-impact energy.
All of these additional advantages taken together exemplify why we haven’t even begun to understand how much better athletic equipment can get. In my previous post, I mentioned how “biomedical engineer Steve Rowson, director of the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab, told Science, ‘We’ve seen more change in roughly the last 14 years than we probably did in the previous 40′”, when it comes to advances in protective headgear technology. The fact that, going forward, the rapid progress since 2012 or so is in fact the starting point for all future work means that we should expect, and demand, big things from helmet suppliers.
Pollen and RHEON are an early example of what those “big things” could look like: gradually outperforming conventional manufacturing processes in terms of both effectiveness and cost, material formulations designed to maximize the advantages already unlocked by geometric design, and a spirit of innovation that doesn’t accept the idea of “good enough” when the applications are so directly related to human health. There’s also the potential, shared by all AM processes, to make those benefits more and more accessible as the technology continues to advance.
With that in mind, along with presenting at Formnext, Pollen AM and RHEON will host a free webinar next week, November 25 at 10 AM Eastern, which explains the case study. If you’re an AM user eager to enter the market for sporting goods, sign up for the webinar to learn about an option you probably haven’t even considered yet!
Images courtesy of Pollen AM
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