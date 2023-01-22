3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: January 22, 2023

For this weekend’s roundup, the TIPE 3D Printing Conference kicks things off with its third iteration on Tuesday, and ASTM International will hold an AM construction workshop. There will also be webinars on topics like ceramic FFF 3D printing, SLS 3D printing for tooling, automated PolyJet post-processing, the Canadian healthcare 3D printing ecosystem, and more. Read on for the details!
January 24 – 26: TIPE 3D Printing Conference
Back for its third year, the TIPE 3D Printing Conference, co-produced by Women in 3D Printing and SME, will be held online this week, January 24-26. The free event, featuring nearly 200 female-identifying speakers, features four tracks—Technology, Industry, People, and Economics—filled with deep dive presentations and discussions by global experts into the topics driving our industry’s growth. Some of the highlights include a keynote fireside chat between Wi3DP President Kristin Mulherin and Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago; a keynote session by Girl Gang Garage founder Bogi Lateiner and volunteers Pam Waterman and Ann Pauley; a presentation on the State of the 3D Printing Industry by keynote speaker Stephanie Hendrixson, the Executive Editor of Additive Manufacturing Media; Wi3DP presentations from multiple regions around the world, including APAC and North America; plenty of networking sessions; and a virtual career fair on the final day of the conference.
“For its third edition, the TIPE global conference curates, once again, an inspirational all-women agenda of speakers and panelists. TIPE | 2023, though, promises to be the boldest, strongest, and most empowering TIPE edition so far as Women in 3D Printing has partnered with SME, bringing the best of each organization into TIPE.”
You can register for TIPE 2023 here.
January 24: Why to Use Ceramic FFF 3D Printing
Nanoe, which manufactures nanopowders for advanced ceramics and ceramic and metal filaments for FFF 3D printing through its Zetamix brand, is holding a webinar at 8 am EST on Tuesday the 24th. “5 reasons to use Ceramic FFF 3D printing” will detail how FFF technology can become the perfect solution to help business resolve five important issues.
“Each reason is supported by Use cases from our experience and collaborations.
“This presentation will be the perfect occasion to learn more about the advantages of Technical Ceramic as well as those of FFF 3D printing.”
You can register for the webinar here.
January 24: SOLIDWORKS Certification Tips & Tricks
An industry standard for proving your CAD knowledge, no matter your software, is a Certified SOLIDWORKS Exam, which were designed for industry and can be a great way to build your resume. In this “SOLIDWORKS Certification Tips and Tricks” Mechanical Engineering webinar by Dassault Systèmes, at 11 am EST on the 24th, attendees will go over key factors that can give them the edge, and learn some tricks and tips to ace their own exams, which cover challenges in everything from sketch relations and dimensions to mass properties, annotations, reference geometry, and more. Ryan Koehler, 3DEXPERIENCE Edu Industry Process Senior Consultant, will present.
“SOLIDWORKS recommends that applicants review the online tutorials on Parts, Assemblies, and Drawings as a prerequisite, and have at least 150 hours of classroom instruction that thoroughly covers the SOLIDWORKS CAD application, engineering design principles, and industry best practices.”
You can register for the webinar here.
January 24: Metal Filamet FFF 3D Printing Basics
The Virtual Foundry is holding a free Zoom webinar at 12 pm EST on Tuesday, January 24th, about the “Basics of FFF 3D Metal with Filamet™.” Attendees will learn the basics of 3D printing with Filamet materials, including how Filamet prints in a regular FFF 3D printer, the necessary equipment and supplies, how to debind and sinter Filamet printed parts in a regular kiln, 3D printing tricks and troubleshooting, getting started, and more. There will also be a Q&A session.
“You’ll get a great overview of what it’s like to work with Filamet™ metal (glass and ceramic) 3D printing filaments by The Virtual Foundry.”
You can register for the webinar here.
January 25 – 26: Digitalization of the Construction Industry with ASTM
ASTM International’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) will hold its third specialty workshop, “Digitalization of the Construction Industry,” January 25-26 to support its Roadmap for Advanced Technologies for the Digitalization of the Construction Industry. The in-person workshop, with support from NIST’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology Roadmap Program (MfgTech), will be held at ASTM’s headquarters in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, starting at 8 am EST each day, and focus on major technologies (additive manufacturing, simulation, robotics, AI, IoT, etc.) and application spaces (smart infrastructures, sustainable buildings, mass housing, construction in space, etc.) Attendance is limited, so in order to ensure a range of perspectives, interested stakeholders are invited to take a brief survey that will inform the roadmap’s scope, vision, and current state, and digital construction challenges and opportunities.
“The workshop will include discussions and brainstorming sessions focused on the current state and desired future state for the construction industry, R&D needs, timelines and action items, and challenges and opportunities associated with the digitalization of the construction industry. Participants from industry, government, and research organizations will be involved in the workshop along with representation from several ASTM technical committees.”
You can register for the webinar here.
January 25: AM in Automotive & Transportation
At 10 am EST on Wednesday, January 25th, TriMech will hold a webinar about “Additive Manufacturing in the Automotive and Transportation Industry.” Attendees will learn how AM is used in the automotive industry, as well as the typical applications and new technologies, from TriMech Applications Engineer Eric Bryant and Fadi Abro, Global Director – Transportation, Stratasys. They will cover Stratasys systems and available key materials, where AM fits into the automotive industry, and real-world transportation and automotive applications from Stratasys.
“Additive manufacturing with Stratasys is the cutting edge of the automotive and transportation industry. Additive Manufacturing is continuously changing with the addition of new technologies and applications. This webinar will help you stay on top of the latest technology trends!”
You can register for the webinar here.
January 25: SLS 3D Printing for Tooling with Sinterit
Also at 10 am EST on the 25th, Sinterit will discuss “How to use SLS 3D printing for tooling?” in a free webinar. The company’s Katarzyna Wcisło, International Sales Specialist, and Konrad Kobus will show attendees how to use SLS 3D printing for tooling, as well as provide showcases of tools made with 3D printing that makes their work much easier.
“Tooling is an essential part of 3D printing. SLS technology makes it easy to 3D print the tools you need – precise, strong but lightweight, complicated shapes with inner geometries when needed.”
You can register for the webinar here.
January 25: Formlabs’ New Automation Ecosystem
At CES 2023, Formlabs introduced its Automation Ecosystem, a platform for managing fleets of 3D printers. This Wednesday at 11 am EST, the OEM is holding an educational webinar about its new platform, “Introducing Automation Ecosystem: Redefine Throughput, Print 24/7, and Scale with Automation.” Formlabs’ Product Marketing Manager Elena Austras, Product Managers Derek Vilim and Bálint Horváth, and Print Farm Manager for Formlabs Manufacturing Service Bureau Chris Pauwels will walk attendees through the Automation Ecosystem, which includes Form Auto, Fleet Control, and High Volume Resin System, and how the platform can achieve continuous production, lower cost per part by 30%, and more.
“Discover how the new Formlabs Automation Ecosystem enables 24/7 non-stop part production to redefine throughput and productivity with a fully automated 3D printer fleet.”
You can register for the webinar here.
January 25: HP Tour Introduces White Production Parts
HP will hold a live online tour on the 25th at 11 am EST “Introducing the next HP MJF innovation: White Production Parts.” Attendees will learn how the HP Jet Fusion 5420W works and about its key benefits, see new application examples, hear first-hand experiences from those using the new manufacturing-ready 3D printing solution, and get their questions answered. Speakers will be Jan Rosicky, the Co-Founder of Invent Medical, and Carl Douglass, the President and CEO of DI Labs.
“Join this live tour to see the latest innovation in MJF technology, the HP Jet Fusion 5420W. Explore various applications, see the E2E system workflow and hear from those who are currently utilizing the new technology!”
You can register for the webinar here.
January 25: Improve CAM Throughput with CAMWorks
The final Wednesday webinar this week, hosted by Modern Machine Shop, is by HCLSoftware‘s CAMWorks, at 2 pm EST, and will be all about “Improving CAM Throughput Without Disrupting Production.” The presenter will be Dieter Ottmann, HCLSoftware Group Technical Specialist, and attendees will get to see a demo of multiple available CAD/CAM tools that can boost manufacturing productivity but only requiring minimal time and energy to implement. Topics will include how G-code simulation eliminates the need for dry-runs and reduces setup time, how to automatically nest SOLIDWORKS parts, assemblies, and folders of parts, and more.
“There are several CAD/CAM software add-ins and add-ons that can be implemented into existing processes to automate manufacturing and reach higher levels of productivity. Build your arsenal of CNC software tools to meet the challenges of manufacturing today.”
You can register for the webinar here.
January 26: Automated PolyJet Post-Processing
On Thursday, January 26th, at 10 am EST, PostProcess Technologies will hold a webinar called “How It Works: Automated PolyJet Post-Processing.” The webinar will include a demonstration of automated post-processing, focused on removing supports from PolyJet 3D printed parts. Attendees can engage in real-time Q&A, and see the company’s solutions running on its proprietary AUTOMAT3D platform.
“Conducted by one of our engineering experts broadcasting from our lab, you will get a close-up view of how software, hardware, and chemistry work together for transformative end part results.”
You can register for the webinar here.
January 26: 3DHEALS on Canada’s Healthcare AM Ecosystem
The latest virtual forum by 3DHEALS will be held at 11 am EST on the 26th, and focus on the “Canadian Healthcare 3D Printing Ecosystem.” Moderated by Dr. Vidya Chamundeswari Narasimhan, a Process Development Manager at STEMCELL Technologies, the panel welcomes speakers Kelly Knights, Chief Operating Officer at Canada’s Victoria Hand Project charity; Dr. Mohamed Gamal, Founder and CEO of The GelMA Company; Dr. Stephen Ryan, a practicing physician and Co-Founder of PolyUnity Tech; and Keith Ippel, Co-Lead, Spring Activator and Spring Investing Collective.
“With a unique and different healthcare system and challenges from its immediate neighbor, the United States, this virtual event invites influencers in the Canadian healthcare 3D printing and bioprinting ecosystem to share with us how they are innovating, thriving, and solving entrepreneurial problems.”
You can register for the virtual forum here.
January 26: 3D Printing for Plastic Parts
Later in the day on Thursday the 26th, at 2 pm EST, an “Office Hours” webinar will be held about “3D Printing Technologies for Polymer Parts: Which Ones and Why,” by GoProto and RE3DTECH. Your questions on the topic of polymer 3D printing technologies, from which technologies to use and what materials and finishes are needed for each, will be answered by senior leadership: Jesse Lea, the President and CEO at GoProto, and James Teuber, Founder and CEO at RE3DTECH. They will walk through common AM technologies FDM, SLA, and MJF to offer a better understanding of each.
“There are *five* primary polymer 3D printing technologies. But which should you use? GoProto and RE3DTECH just joined forces and so we’re now more ready than ever to help you navigate your manufacturing options: whether 3D printing or traditional methods – we do both!”
Register for the webinar here.
January 26: SprintRay on 3D Printing Night Guards
The final webinar of the week will be at 7 pm EST on Thursday by SprintRay, about “3D Printing Night Guards.” Attendees will see how easy it is to 3D print night guards in the office and deliver them to patients the same day using the SprintRay ecosystem. The basics from scan to print and delivery will be covered by Dr. Arash Hosseini, as he’ll discuss simple design of night guards, elevating patient care with increasing ROI with 3D printing, review current material and design options, including SprintRay Cloud Design and resin offerings, and more. Plus, you’ll earn free CE credit if you attend!
“Treating occlusal issues has become more important than ever with grinding and clenching issues on the rise. In this webinar, Dr. Arash Hosseini will show you how to 3D print night guards in your practice using state-of-the-art resins. He will demonstrate how using SprintRay 3D printing can save time, money, and elevate the patient experience. Tune in to learn how to implement this workflow in your office.”
You can register for the webinar here.
