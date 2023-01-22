3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: January 22, 2023

For this weekend’s roundup, the TIPE 3D Printing Conference kicks things off with its third iteration on Tuesday, and ASTM International will hold an AM construction workshop. There will also be webinars on topics like ceramic FFF 3D printing, SLS 3D printing for tooling, automated PolyJet post-processing, the Canadian healthcare 3D printing ecosystem, and more. Read on for the details!

January 24 – 26: TIPE 3D Printing Conference

Back for its third year, the TIPE 3D Printing Conference, co-produced by Women in 3D Printing and SME, will be held online this week, January 24-26. The free event, featuring nearly 200 female-identifying speakers, features four tracks—Technology, Industry, People, and Economics—filled with deep dive presentations and discussions by global experts into the topics driving our industry’s growth. Some of the highlights include a keynote fireside chat between Wi3DP President Kristin Mulherin and Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago; a keynote session by Girl Gang Garage founder Bogi Lateiner and volunteers Pam Waterman and Ann Pauley; a presentation on the State of the 3D Printing Industry by keynote speaker Stephanie Hendrixson, the Executive Editor of Additive Manufacturing Media; Wi3DP presentations from multiple regions around the world, including APAC and North America; plenty of networking sessions; and a virtual career fair on the final day of the conference.

“For its third edition, the TIPE global conference curates, once again, an inspirational all-women agenda of speakers and panelists. TIPE | 2023, though, promises to be the boldest, strongest, and most empowering TIPE edition so far as Women in 3D Printing has partnered with SME, bringing the best of each organization into TIPE.”

You can register for TIPE 2023 here.

January 24: Why to Use Ceramic FFF 3D Printing

Nanoe, which manufactures nanopowders for advanced ceramics and ceramic and metal filaments for FFF 3D printing through its Zetamix brand, is holding a webinar at 8 am EST on Tuesday the 24th. “5 reasons to use Ceramic FFF 3D printing” will detail how FFF technology can become the perfect solution to help business resolve five important issues.

“Each reason is supported by Use cases from our experience and collaborations. “This presentation will be the perfect occasion to learn more about the advantages of Technical Ceramic as well as those of FFF 3D printing.”

You can register for the webinar here.

January 24: SOLIDWORKS Certification Tips & Tricks

An industry standard for proving your CAD knowledge, no matter your software, is a Certified SOLIDWORKS Exam, which were designed for industry and can be a great way to build your resume. In this “SOLIDWORKS Certification Tips and Tricks” Mechanical Engineering webinar by Dassault Systèmes, at 11 am EST on the 24th, attendees will go over key factors that can give them the edge, and learn some tricks and tips to ace their own exams, which cover challenges in everything from sketch relations and dimensions to mass properties, annotations, reference geometry, and more. Ryan Koehler, 3DEXPERIENCE Edu Industry Process Senior Consultant, will present.

“SOLIDWORKS recommends that applicants review the online tutorials on Parts, Assemblies, and Drawings as a prerequisite, and have at least 150 hours of classroom instruction that thoroughly covers the SOLIDWORKS CAD application, engineering design principles, and industry best practices.”

You can register for the webinar here.

January 24: Metal Filamet FFF 3D Printing Basics

The Virtual Foundry is holding a free Zoom webinar at 12 pm EST on Tuesday, January 24th, about the “Basics of FFF 3D Metal with Filamet™.” Attendees will learn the basics of 3D printing with Filamet materials, including how Filamet prints in a regular FFF 3D printer, the necessary equipment and supplies, how to debind and sinter Filamet printed parts in a regular kiln, 3D printing tricks and troubleshooting, getting started, and more. There will also be a Q&A session.

“You’ll get a great overview of what it’s like to work with Filamet™ metal (glass and ceramic) 3D printing filaments by The Virtual Foundry.”

You can register for the webinar here.

January 25 – 26: Digitalization of the Construction Industry with ASTM

ASTM International’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) will hold its third specialty workshop, “Digitalization of the Construction Industry,” January 25-26 to support its Roadmap for Advanced Technologies for the Digitalization of the Construction Industry. The in-person workshop, with support from NIST’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology Roadmap Program (MfgTech), will be held at ASTM’s headquarters in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, starting at 8 am EST each day, and focus on major technologies (additive manufacturing, simulation, robotics, AI, IoT, etc.) and application spaces (smart infrastructures, sustainable buildings, mass housing, construction in space, etc.) Attendance is limited, so in order to ensure a range of perspectives, interested stakeholders are invited to take a brief survey that will inform the roadmap’s scope, vision, and current state, and digital construction challenges and opportunities.

“The workshop will include discussions and brainstorming sessions focused on the current state and desired future state for the construction industry, R&D needs, timelines and action items, and challenges and opportunities associated with the digitalization of the construction industry. Participants from industry, government, and research organizations will be involved in the workshop along with representation from several ASTM technical committees.”

You can register for the webinar here.

January 25: AM in Automotive & Transportation

At 10 am EST on Wednesday, January 25th, TriMech will hold a webinar about “Additive Manufacturing in the Automotive and Transportation Industry.” Attendees will learn how AM is used in the automotive industry, as well as the typical applications and new technologies, from TriMech Applications Engineer Eric Bryant and Fadi Abro, Global Director – Transportation, Stratasys. They will cover Stratasys systems and available key materials, where AM fits into the automotive industry, and real-world transportation and automotive applications from Stratasys.

“Additive manufacturing with Stratasys is the cutting edge of the automotive and transportation industry. Additive Manufacturing is continuously changing with the addition of new technologies and applications. This webinar will help you stay on top of the latest technology trends!”

You can register for the webinar here.

January 25: SLS 3D Printing for Tooling with Sinterit

Also at 10 am EST on the 25th, Sinterit will discuss “How to use SLS 3D printing for tooling?” in a free webinar. The company’s Katarzyna Wcisło, International Sales Specialist, and Konrad Kobus will show attendees how to use SLS 3D printing for tooling, as well as provide showcases of tools made with 3D printing that makes their work much easier.

