Learn About 3D Printing at Wi3DP’s Third TIPE Conference

After a year in which many businesses learned to navigate new challenges and risks, 2022 taught many in the 3D printing industry how to better prepare for the future. With recent trends, like manufacturing end-use parts at scale and supply chain digitization, playing an increasingly important role in the advancement of AM technologies, this is the best time to hear from the experts. One of the first conferences of the year to shed light on all the facets of AM is Women in 3D Printing (Wi3DP)’s Technology, Industry, People, and Economics (TIPE) global and virtual summit.

After a successful inaugural event in 2021, the non-profit is ready to host its third conference, which runs from January 24 through 26, 2023. It is packed with panels, networking opportunities, and a highly anticipated career fair. With participation from more than 150 organizations and four tracks of relevant content, the event was planned for 30 conference hours over three days. This event will feature more than 185 female leaders in the AM industry from companies, universities, and organizations, including GE Additive, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Peloton, Carbon, 6K, America Makes, Velo3d, Nanyang Technological University, and more.

Co-produced with SME, a decades-old non-profit student and professional association dedicated to the advancement of manufacturing in North America, Wi3DP promises “the boldest, strongest, and most empowering TIPE edition so far.” During the last two years, 3DPrint.com’s TIPE coverage has been quite extensive.

Commenting on the upcoming conference, Wi3DPs President Kristin Mulherin told 3DPrint.com: “We have a fantastic line-up this year, covering all corners of the additive manufacturing industry. Not only do we have presentations from some truly innovative women from across the world, but we’ll also be kicking everything off with a keynote fireside chat with Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade and physicist. On the third day, we have the bi-annual Career Fair, which in the current economy, feels more important than ever. Over ten hiring companies will participate, and Alexander Daniels Global will commence with a presentation on getting ready for the AM job market in 2023.”

Having the right team is the backbone of any industry, and 3D printing is no different. Maybe a decade ago, it was difficult to find profiles with experience in 3D printing, but today, despite the skills gap that still lingers in AM, people from different backgrounds are eager to join. Luckily, there are currently many options to ensure up-to-date 3D printing experiences, such as university degrees, certificate programs in AM, online job boards, and events like TIPE that choose to spotlight a career fair. In addition, attendees will hear from hiring and recruitment managers about roles in additive manufacturing. Job seekers and employers are encouraged to save the date and register for TIPE here.

Things to Know

As Mulherin previously indicated, the United States International Trade Association (ITA) Under Secretary Marisa Lago will be the keynote speaker. As such, Lago will be sitting down with Mulherin for a keynote fireside chat on Tuesday, January 24, at 9:00 AM PST. The senior government leader will present on the topic of American entrepreneurs and business leaders and how they can expand their businesses abroad. Lago will also share specific details for those abroad looking to engage with American 3D printing businesses.

Before her appointment by President Joseph Biden on December 28, 2021, as leader of the federal government’s efforts to assist American businesses entering or expanding into international markets, Lago had a distinguished career in public service has led the New York City Department of City Planning and the City Planning Commission. In the Obama-Biden Administration, she served as Assistant Secretary for International Markets and Development in the Department of the Treasury. Lago’s expertise in international markets, trade, financial regulation, and enforcement will be insightful for anyone in the expanding 3D printing industry.

Following the keynote speaker’s talk, other conversations and panel discussions will ensue. The agenda for the four different tracks have already been posted on the TIPE site. We can only say that the event is packed, with attendees having to choose which conversations to follow among the numerous options that overlap.

The technology track will focus on the hardware, software, materials, and research driving the next generation of additive manufacturing capabilities, with discussions ranging from the AM digital thread to on-demand manufacturing. For the industry track, speakers will dive into “the what of AM,” including use cases, applications driving AM adoption, and 3D printing uses.

During each of the talks and panels on the people track, speakers will highlight the leaders and emerging figures within the 3D printing industry as well as explore diversity, international business relations, training, recruiting, and other workforce-focused issues. Finally, the economics track is expected to underscore the business cases for adopting 3D printing, including return on investment, time and cost savings, sustainability, and improving the global economy, with chats ranging from funding to developing a circular framework.

In addition, US-based registrants at TIPE 2023 will be eligible to win a 3D printer from MatterHackers. The $1800-value prize package includes a Pulse XE 3D printer; spools of NylonX Carbon Fiber Composite Filament, MatterHackers Pro Series Ryno, MatterHackers Pro Series PLA, and BASF Ultrafuse 17-4 Stainless Steel; one free post-processing ticket for stainless steel parts; a PrintDry filament dryer, and two hours of virtual training and support. The winner will be randomly selected and notified after January 26.

Register here for more details about the virtual global TIPE 2023 event and build your own personalized agenda.

