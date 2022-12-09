AMS Spring 2023

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Cellulose Nanocrystal PLA Bone Scaffolds, CraftBot and Zellerfeld

5 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
6K SmarTech

A team at Universite de Montpellier has managed to use a desktop Prusa Research 3D printer to make bone scaffolds using PLA and cellulose nano-crystals. Zellerfeld uses canny marketing to promote its desktop 3D printed shoes. CraftBot releases a new 3D printer.

 

