3D Printing News Unpeeled: BMW, Copper Rockets and Florida Homes

BMW is using 3D printing to make components for its Hydrogen powered X5. This may usher in new limited edition cars for the marque and others that use AM to make small production runs of parts. BMW is invested heavily in 3D printing, probably making a $9 million order in sand casting equipment only a few weeks ago. Ursa Major is not a well known startup but it deserves to be. The 250 person firm has gotten over $130 in funding and has over 200 orders for its copper 3D printed rocket engines that are 80% made of 3D printed components. COBOD 3D printers are used in Florida to promote and 3D print a $600k home.

