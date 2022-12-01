AMS Spring 2023

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Waseda and NTU Develop New Plastic Metal 3D Printing Process

22 mins by Joris Peels 3D Printing
6K SmarTech

Share this Article

Researchers from Waseda University and the Nanyang Technological University have worked together on a combined vat polymerization and electroless plating method that could make metal and polymer combined structures. This could be used for sensors, circuits or integrated electronics. Flashforge focuses on education, but why are companies not doing more?

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

The Women Trailblazing the Tiktok 3D Printing Scene, Part 1

SPEE3D’s Metal 3D Printing Poised for 2023 Breakout

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingBioprintingBusiness

Inventia Expands Bioprinting Facility in Australia With Government Support

Australian bioprinting startup Inventia Life Science is expanding its local footprint with support from the New South Wales (NSW) government. The Alexandria-based biotech company, a global leader in 3D cell...

1 hour
Featured
3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessConstruction 3D PrintingFeatured StoriesScience & TechnologySpace 3D PrintingSustainability

ICON Scores $57M from NASA for Moon 3D Printing

It’s been quite the year for additive construction developer ICON. The Austin-based tech company’s seamless integration of advanced construction technologies into homebuilding spearheads faster and more accurate construction of complex...

November 28, 2022
3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing

3DPOD Episode 129: 3D Printing Rockets with Tim Berry, Head of Manufacturing & Supply Chain for Launcher

On this episode of the 3DPOD, Tim Berry, Head of Manufacturing at Launcher, takes us through what you need to be an engineer working in new space today. He discusses...

November 21, 2022
3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing

3D Printed Rocket Test Fire Heralds Space Future for Australia’s SPEE3D

Australian 3D printing firm SPEE3D has an inexpensive and very productive 3D printing technology that is hereto been known mainly for its potential in austere environments. The cold spray firm has...

November 14, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
3d systems
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Velo
EOS
ASTM
6K SmarTech
FacFox
GE Additive
ExOne
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
Factory of the Future
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides