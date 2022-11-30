AMS Spring 2023

3D Printing Financials: Desktop Metal Analysis

3 hours by Vanesa Listek 3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessStocks
6K SmarTech

Share this Article

Making sense of the markets this earnings season was not easy. Plagued with inflationary pressures, layoffs, and supply chain uncertainties, additive manufacturing companies are trying to make their operations recession-proof. For 3D printing tech company Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), financial results for the third quarter that ended September 30, 2022, were mixed, with revenue increases year-over-year, net losses, and higher operating expenses.

Desktop Metal published its Q3 earnings report on November 9, 2022, posting revenue of $47.1 million, up 85% from the third quarter of 2021 revenue of $25.4 million. Significantly impacted by customers delaying purchase decisions amid macroeconomic uncertainty, this period saw a quarterly revenue decrease compared to Q2, which had seen close to $58 million in sales. The 3D printer manufacturer also posted a loss of $60.8 million, or 19 cents per share, a 9.1% improvement from last year’s third-quarter loss of $67 million, or 26 cents per share.

Desktop Metal CEO Ric Fulop. Desktop Metal CEO Ric Fulop. Image courtesy of Desktop Metal.

Despite meaningful progress in Desktop Metal’s long-term growth strategy, Founder and CEO Ric Fulop said third-quarter results did not meet management expectations. According to the executive, the lower-than-expected sales volume towards the end of the quarter (typically when the 3D printing company sees a sharp acceleration in volume) was a significant contributor, which also weighed on gross margins. In addition, as macroeconomic headwinds accelerated during the quarter, some customers delayed purchase decisions.

However, this divergence in the expected trend was not uniform across all business lines, explained Fulop to analysts during a conference call following the earnings release. For example, the company saw good resilience in its dental and healthcare platforms, offset by softness across other areas.

This is not the first time a recessionary cycle has impacted growth in the additive market, explained Fulop.

“The last time this happened in a meaningful way, pre-Covid, was from 2008 to 2009, when the market contracted 3 percent on an annualized basis, and in the decade that followed, the market rebounded significantly, compounding a 27% growth,” he pointed out.

Metal parts 3D printed with Desktop Metal’s technology. Image courtesy of Desktop Metal.

Confident that the demand for 3D printing will continue past the challenges of the current economic headwinds, Fulop pointed out that in the meantime, Desktop Metal had already taken swift actions to course correct to reduce the expense structure, well beyond what was outlined in June 2022, when the company announced a strategic integration and cost optimization initiative. The CEO revealed that those actions have already achieved $40 million of annualized cost savings. However, as of the closing of the third quarter, it has become clear to management that it needs to intensify further the expense reduction effort in light of the current ongoing environment, which will drive necessary gross margin improvements in the fourth quarter and coming years.

“Getting profitable is our number one priority,” detailed Fulop. “As a result, we are cutting costs even more aggressively and quicker than initially planned.”

Promising new partnerships

As part of an ongoing strategic expansion initiative, Desktop Metal announced a collaboration with Align Technology to accelerate the adoption of digital dentistry in the $30 billion annual dental parts market. Align’s market-leading iTero intraoral scanners will be offered as a seamless managed service to dentists in a subscription model with recurring revenue, enabling a gateway for a connected suite of digital dentistry solutions with a workflow backed by Desktop Labs’ experienced network of dental laboratories and premium Desktop Health 3D printers and materials.

Additionally, it announced a multi-faceted partnership with Siemens to accelerate the adoption of AM 2.0 with large manufacturers for scalable production applications. As well as an extended partnership with Henkel to qualify additional industrial photopolymer resins on Desktop’s Xtreme 8K, a large-volume resin 3D printer produced by Desktop Metal subsidiary EnvisionTEC.

Top-down DLP 3D printing on the Xtreme 8K 3D printer from ETEC. Image courtesy of Desktop Metal.

Weaker revenue outlook

Desktop Metal made a slight downward revision to its revenue guidance for its full fiscal year. Revised company revenues are projected to be between $200 to $210 million for the full year 2022, lower than the prior outlook of roughly $260 million from August 8, 2022. However, the revised guidance still implies an improvement of between 78% to 87% from the 2021 figure. On that note, the fourth quarter 2022 revenue expectation is between $51 to $62 million, and adjusted EBITDA could be a loss of at least $20 million.

Fulop concluded that “despite short-term challenges, the long-term trends supporting broad adoption of additive manufacturing and market growth to over $100 billion in the next decade remain intact, particularly for mass production. Supported by an unmatched portfolio of AM 2.0 solutions, Desktop Metal is well-positioned to continue capturing share of this growing market, and take advantage of the next stage of long-term secular growth.”

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Unpeeled: NASA, ICON, MIT and Purdue

A First-Timer’s “Definitive” Guide to Surviving Formnext

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Sponsored
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing MaterialsMetal 3D PrintingSponsored

Desktop Metal: AM 2.0 Highlights from the Formnext Show Floor

Formnext, the leading international platform for Additive Manufacturing and industrial 3D Printing, returned in full swing to the halls of the Frankfurt convention center in Germany this November. With challenging...

5 hours
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: November 27, 2022

Coming off of Thanksgiving in the U.S., we’re still at low mass when it comes to 3D printing webinars and events, but there are still a few offerings this week,...

November 27, 2022
3D Printers3D PrintingStocks

3D Printing Financials: voxeljet Q3 Earnings Results Miss on Revenue, Net Loss Widens

Pioneering 3D printer manufacturer voxeljet (NASDAQ: VJET) reported its latest round of earnings last week, missing on revenue and earning expectations. The German company’s revenue was €5.7 million for the...

November 22, 2022
Featured
3D Printing3D Software3DPrint.com ProEnergyFeatured StoriesMetal 3D Printing

Formnext 2022: The Most Important Takeaways

Formnext 2022 was a fantastic, truly global show with attendees from all over the world. Messago Messe Frankfurt suggests that the event saw 29,581 attendees and 802 exhibitors from from...

November 22, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
6K SmarTech
Intamsys
Nano Dimension
ExOne
GE Additive
FacFox
EOS
ASTM
Velo
3d systems
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
Factory of the Future
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides