AMS Spring 2023

3DPOD Episode 132: Metal Slurry SLA with Arian Aghababaie, Co-Founder and President, Holo AM

by Joris Peels
6K SmarTech

Prior to establishing precision metal 3D printing firm Holo, Inc., Arian Aghababaie founded a firm dedicated to building a digital light processing (DLP) 3D printer. That startup was quickly acquired by Autodesk, leading to the CAD software giant’s Spark/Ember 3D printer, a DLP machine that was widely used. Later on, he spun out the printer technology to form Holo, which uses what I refer to as “slurry stereolithography” to produce finely detailed metal parts as a service. Holo is trying to industrialize its technology for manufacturing. In this episode of the 3DPOD, we learn from Arian how the company aims to do this and how he got where he is today.

3DPrint.com and SmarTech Analysis are hosting Additive Manufacturing Strategies in New York City on February 7-9, 2023. Register for the event here to learn from and network with the most exciting companies and individuals in AM.

