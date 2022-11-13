3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: November 13, 2022

It’s finally time for Formnext, and everybody who’s anybody in the 3D printing industry will be descending on Frankfurt, Germany this week for the in-person trade show. But if you can’t make it, don’t worry, because there are still plenty of webinars, and even a roadshow stop, to attend this week. Read on for all the details!

November 14: ASTM International’s Standards Forum Formnext

On Monday, November 14th, the day before Formnext, ASTM International is partnering with the U.S. Commercial Service, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and Mesago Messe Frankfurt to hold the Standards Forum, with the theme of Driving AM Industrialization through Predictive-Based Qualification. The workshop will focus on driving AM industrialization in different industry sectors, with topics such as digital twins, digitalization of standards, simulation for AM supply chain qualification, and more. Starting at 8 am and ending with a Networking Reception at 4:30 pm, the Standards Forum will feature seven technical talks, an interactive panel discussion, and a break-out session led by industry leaders from industry sectors using AM.

“This is an excellent opportunity to understand and appreciate how AM standards have been used across different industry sectors. You will get first-hand information from the industry leaders who are effectively using standards in their AM operations. The panel discussions and break-out sessions allow you to interact with industry experts about the standard practices and methods to overcome challenges in the implementation of AM.”

You can register for the Standards Forum here, which also includes a free pass to Formnext 2022.

November 14: Wohlers Report LIVE at Formnext

Right after the post-Standards Forum Networking Reception on the 14th, from 5:30-8:30 pm, Wohlers Report LIVE will be held. The interactive evening event will include presentations on key findings and industry trends from the Wohlers Report 2022 and audience discussion with the Wohlers Report team, and will also act as a roadmap for attendees looking to maximize their time on the floor at Formnext.

“Wohlers Report LIVE will provide perspective that you cannot get elsewhere. The AM industry is constantly evolving, which can create challenges to make the best possible AM-related decisions. Our experts offer the most relevant information on the current state of AM and how it affects you and your organization,” said Terry Wohlers, head of advisory services and market intelligence at Wohlers Associates, powered by ASTM.

You can register for Wohlers Report LIVE here, which includes the digital version of Wohlers Report 2022 and a complimentary pass to Formnext.

November 15 – 18: Formnext 2022

This one hardly needs an introduction, but Formnext 2022 is happening November 15-18 at Messe Frankfurt in Germany. This show is the international meeting point for the next generation of intelligent industrial production, and the leading industry platform for additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing, covering every aspect of the value chain from design and materials to printing and post-processing. Over 800 exhibitors will be on the show floor this year, in addition to several showcases and pavilions (Start-Up Area and purmundus Challenge), insightful programs at the AM4U stage and TCT Conference@Formnext, more presentations than you can count, opportunities for networking, and so much more. Plus, members of the 3DPrint.com team will be there too!

“Additive Manufacturing is finding its way into an ever-increasing number of industries. New areas and applications are therefore opening up all the time. We don’t simply illustrate these areas and innovations at Formnext; we discuss them, advance them with our partners and exhibitors, and give them a home.”

You can register for Formnext 2022 here.

November 15: 3DEXPERIENCE SOLIDWORKS 2023 with TriMech

On Tuesday, November 15th, at 10 am EST, you can “Get to Know 3DEXPERIENCE SOLIDWORKS 2023” with TriMech. Solutions Consultant Sawyer Gara will show attendees how 3DEXPERIENCE SOLIDWORKS is different from the traditional SOLIDWORKS, as well as the benefits of both to better understand these two different offerings. Attendees will learn how to create new parts, assemblies, and drawings inside 3DEXPERIENCE SOLIDWORKS, as well as how to manage design data, all about the “Cloud First” Collaboration, and more.

“The 3DEXPERIENCE Platform has grown to encompass a large swath of design, communication, and validation tools all under one connected ecosystem. “One of the most important aspects of the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform is still having access to the same SOLIDWORKS functionality that we’ve been used to using over the last 25 years since its launch. Fortunately, there are a couple of ways to leverage both SOLIDWORKS and the powerful 3DEXPERIENCE Platform to bring your teams into a more collaborative environment. One of those ways, which we’ll discuss during this session, is 3DEXPERIENCE SOLIDWORKS which is a version of SOLIDWORKS that is virtually identical to the version of SOLIDWORKS you’re probably using today.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 15: HP on QMS for 3D Printed Medical Devices

HP is sponsoring a webinar about “Planning your Quality Management System (QMS) for Additive Manufactured Medical Devices” at 2 pm EST on the 15th. A requirement for most medical devices, 3D printed or otherwise, is a robust QMS. HP’s Akash Valavala and David Johnson will join Extol’s Kyle Harvey and Jim Hammerand, the Managing Editor of Medical Design & Outsourcing in WTWH’s Life Sciences portfolio, to discuss what a QMS process looks like for 3D printing medical devices.

“Attendees of this webinar will learn:

To understand QMS key areas and its scope outside of HP’s Multi Jet Fusion process.

Best practices to develop and improve your company’s QMS.

How to ensure compliance with FDA 21 CFR Part 820 and ISO 13485.

How HP can help customers with QMS needs.

You can register for the webinar here.

November 16: DfAM with Markforged

At 10 am EST on Wednesday, November 16th, join a webinar on how to “Design for Additive Manufacturing with Markforged.” Attendees will learn what DfAM is, how to design specifically for Markforged’s AM technology, see a live DfAM demonstration, and more.

“Every manufacturing process requires specific design considerations, including additive manufacturing. Join Nate Samson as he walks through how to take a part that was designed for traditional manufacturing and redesign it for additive manufacturing.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 16: Update on Stratasys Neo Stereolithography

Stratasys is holding its first of two webinars this week at 12 pm EST on the 16th. The “Neo Stereolithography Update for Parts Providers” will feature Stratasys Application Engineer Christ Wentworth and Stratasys Sr. Project Engineer Perry Hubbling as they talk about the company’s Neo SLA 3D printers in a discussion for parts providers.

“Overview of features and benefits of the new Neo 450 and 800 SLA systems for parts providers. Covering SLA basics, Neo system overview, operating software, and materials.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 16: Velo3D Continues Seeing is Believing Roadshow

Also on the 16th, Velo3D is making a stop in San Diego, California for its Seeing is Believing Additive Manufacturing Roadshow. From 9 am until 2 pm PT, attendees can get an overview of Velo3D’s end-to-end solution, see real-world examples of customer-printed parts, and learn how the company’s AM solution helps reduce costs, project timelines, and supply chain risks for specialized parts. There will be a continental breakfast and lunch, three presentations, a parts display, and optional live demonstrations and one-on-one discussions.

“Whether you’re new to metal additive manufacturing (AM) or have experience with conventional AM technologies, our “Seeing is Believing” roadshow in San Diego is the perfect opportunity to speak with our experts and learn if the Velo3D end-to-end solution is right for your application or part.”

You can register for the roadshow here.

November 17: Stratasys & Boom on Breaking the Sound Barrier

In its second webinar of the week, Stratasys will be joined by Boom Supersonic to discuss “Breaking the sound barrier with additive manufacturing.” The webinar, at 12 pm EST on Thursday the 17th, attendees will learn about the manufacturing challenges Boom faced and how AM addressed the challenges, which technologies and solutions Stratasys Direct used to 3D print high-requirement parts, and more. Afterwards, there will be a live Q&A session with speakers Foster Ferguson and Daniel Searle from Stratasys Direct, and Ruslan Pshichenko with Boom Supersonic.

“Additive manufacturing for the aerospace industry is skyrocketing, with incredible breakthroughs in materials and applications. In this webinar, learn how aerospace is maximizing the utilization of additive manufacturing technologies, including a first-person account from Boom Supersonic, a long-time user of 3D printing technologies.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 19: 3D Printed Meat & More with Sky News at Big Ideas Live

Finally, on Saturday, November 19th, Sky News will hold its second annual Big Ideas Live at Protein Studios in Shoreditch, London. This event, which will also live broadcast content throughout the day, asks “Who owns the future?” and discusses the biggest issues facing our world, and the latest science and technology solutions that could help answer the question. There will be many interesting panel discussions and interactive experiences about robotic dogs, the fashion of the future, digital and immersive art installations, virtual reality speed dating, how VR and AI can save lives in surgery, and more. The most interesting one, in our opinion, will be the chance to taste test what the event calls the food of the future: 3D printed plant-based meat by Redefine Meat, a startup backed by legendary British chef Marco Pierre White.

“The eclectic day will explore the intersection of science and technology, across business, politics and culture, through panel discussions, interactive experiences, showcases and exhibits.”

You can purchase tickets for the event here.

