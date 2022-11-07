AM Investment Strategies
AMS Spring 2023

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Haas Meltio Hybrid 3D Printer Installed on Warship

34 mins by Joris Peels 3D Printing
6K SmarTech

Share this Article

A Meltio and Haas hybrid DED 3D printer offered by Philips Corporation has been permanently installed on a US warship of the USS Wasp class Bataan. French firm Lynxter have released a new 3D Printer capable of two component liquid printing of PU and silicone. Swiss Kistler group releases a miniature piezoresistive melt pressure sensor that could do a world of good for Additive Manufacturing.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Meet the Analysts of AM Investment Strategies 2022

Penn State’s OriginLabs Receives $1.5M in Funding for 3D Printers and More

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D PrintingConstruction 3D PrintingEnergyFeatured StoriesSocial IssuesSustainability

Mighty Buildings Completes World’s First Zero Net Energy 3D Printed Home

These days, leaders in additive construction (AC) are often quick to point out that the market segment is not a monolith. If you regularly follow the latest developments in AC,...

October 11, 2022
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchFeatured StoriesMaritime 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

Naval Information Warfare Center Enlists MatterHackers to Test 3D Printing for Navy & Marines

MatterHackers, the Southern California-based additive manufacturing (AM) original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and retailer, announced that it has entered into a partnership with the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific. Under...

September 16, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessEnergySustainability

Roboze Breaks Ground on 3D Printing “Supermaterials” Research Center

Roboze, additive manufacturing (AM) original equipment manufacturer, announced that it has begun construction on a laboratory devoted to developing cutting-edge polymers for 3D printing. The 2000 square meter facility will...

September 15, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchEnergyScience & TechnologySustainability

US Department of Energy Announces Results of 3D Printed Geothermal Application Competition

The US Department of Energy (DOE) recently announced the results of the American-Made Geothermal Manufacturing Award’s final stage, involving a preliminary test of the advanced 3D printing prototypes that participants...

September 8, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
6K SmarTech
Uniontech3d
3d systems
GE Additive
EOS
ExOne
Windform
Velo
Intamsys
Nano Dimension
Arburg
FacFox
Flashforge
Formnext
Ultimate Guide to DLP
ASTM ICAM
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
Factory of the Future
Automotive

Events

AM Investment Strategies

A Half-Day Online Summit Focused on 3D Printing Market Activity,
November 10, 2022

A Half-Day Online Summit Focused on 3D Printing Market Activity

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides