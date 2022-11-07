3D Printing News Unpeeled: Haas Meltio Hybrid 3D Printer Installed on Warship

A Meltio and Haas hybrid DED 3D printer offered by Philips Corporation has been permanently installed on a US warship of the USS Wasp class Bataan. French firm Lynxter have released a new 3D Printer capable of two component liquid printing of PU and silicone. Swiss Kistler group releases a miniature piezoresistive melt pressure sensor that could do a world of good for Additive Manufacturing.

