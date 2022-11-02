AM Investment Strategies
AMS Spring 2023

3D Printing News Unpeeled: dECOdrops planters, custom face masks for babies and AirLogic

7 hours by Joris Peels
6K SmarTech

HB3D 3D prints planters, pots and more from consumer waste for dECOdrops. This medium format 3D printing application using TRANSMARE´s material r-UltraMarathon leads to commercially available planters using 3D printing from $180 to $1200. Meanwhile a team in Madrid lead by Antonio Martín-Gónzález at the Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre have made custom nasal masks for premature babies. Small children, especially those who weigh less than a Kilo often can not use regular child nasal masks to give them oxygen. This means that they have to be intubated, often for long periods. This has negative health effects for them. Due to this the team have used a scan to create a custom face mask to help them breathe. Lovely idea although I would council against the team using stereolithography as they have done here. Valkyrie Savage from the University of Copenhagen has together with a group of researchers developed AirLogic. AirLogic is a series of ¨logic gates¨ made in pneumatics. Circuits of 3D printed channels can respond to inputs. This could be a kind of alphabet for soft robotics or a completely new way to make things. 

Med Students 3D Print CPAP Mask Prototypes to Help Babies Breathe

EPlus3D Launches Possibly World’s Largest PBF Metal 3D Printer with Nine Lasers

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsElectronicsSustainability

A Handful of Companies Are Poised to Benefit from the Silicone-Silicon 3D Printing Nexus

Although it seems unnecessarily confusing, silicon and silicone are, of course, different materials. Nevertheless, the supply chains for both are dependent on the production of cultured quartz: which, in turn,...

9 hours
3D Printers3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingBusinessMetal 3D PrintingStocks

BAE Systems Orders More Metal 3D Printed Warship Prototype Parts for Australian Navy

Australian additive manufacturing company AML3D (ASX: AL3) will use its patented wire additive manufacturing (WAM) technology to 3D metal print prototype parts for nine Hunter class frigates built and designed...

November 1, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAdditive ManufacturingBusinessElectronics

FUJIFILM to Manufacture Conductive Materials from Electroninks

Electroninks, an Austin-based maker/supplier of advanced manufacturing materials, announced that the company has entered into a contract manufacturing agreement with FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants Inc., a division under the umbrella of...

October 28, 2022
3D Printing EventsAutomationPost-processing

Post-processing to Automate 3D Printing at Formnext 2022

According to the new “Post-Processing for Additive Manufacturing: Market Analysis and Forecast” report from SmarTech Analysis, this niche segment of the 3D printing sector is expected to reach $1.8 billion...

October 28, 2022

