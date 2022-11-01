AM Investment Strategies
AMS Spring 2023

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Polymers with programable degradation, four story buildings and Hypersonics

33 mins by Joris Peels 3D Printing
6K SmarTech

Share this Article

The Growing Additive Manufacturing Maturity for Airbreathing Hypersonics, or GAMMA-H project shows that the US government is serious about hypersonics. Meanwhile CyBe wants to 3D print a four story building in Eindhoven and Texas AM scientists develop polymers with controllable degradation. 

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Raytheon and Hexagon Roll Out New Predictive Simulation Software for Metal 3D Printing

Lockheed Martin Invests $100M in Terran Orbital and Its Spacecraft 3D Printing Capabilities

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3DPrint.com ProAerospace 3D PrintingEducationEnergyFeatured StoriesMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

5 Ways Biden’s AM Forward Strategy Will Grow 3D Printing in the US

On May 6, 2022, President Joe Biden paid a visit to United Performance Metals in Hamilton, Ohio, where he announced the launch of a new federal 3D printing program dubbed...

May 16, 2022
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessEducationFeatured Stories

Biden Admin Launches U.S. 3D Printing Program: AM Forward

A decade after his predecessor, Barack Obama, launched what would become America Makes, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has launched the AM Forward program, meant to further spur...

May 6, 2022
3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingAerospace 3D Printing

Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Scramjet Engine Powered US Hypersonic Vehicle Flight

We recently learned that the United States tested a hypersonic weapon in mid-March. At the time, Pentagon officials decided to keep it under wraps to avoid further tensions with Moscow...

April 8, 2022
3D Printing MaterialsAerospace 3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing

Lockheed Martin and Stratasys Release Aerospace 3D Printing Filament Data

Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) is already in the business of supplying the largest number of 3D printed polymer aerospace parts. Now, the company has qualified yet another polymer for 3D printing...

March 29, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
6K SmarTech
Nano Dimension
3d systems
D3D
Velo
ExOne
Formnext
Flashforge
Windform
FacFox
EOS
Arburg
Intamsys
ASTM ICAM
Ultimate Guide to DLP
GE Additive
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
Factory of the Future
Automotive

Events

AM Investment Strategies

A Half-Day Online Summit Focused on 3D Printing Market Activity,
November 10, 2022

A Half-Day Online Summit Focused on 3D Printing Market Activity

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides