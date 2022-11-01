3D Printing News Unpeeled: Polymers with programable degradation, four story buildings and Hypersonics
The Growing Additive Manufacturing Maturity for Airbreathing Hypersonics, or GAMMA-H project shows that the US government is serious about hypersonics. Meanwhile CyBe wants to 3D print a four story building in Eindhoven and Texas AM scientists develop polymers with controllable degradation.
