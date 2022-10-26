AM Investment Strategies
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Riven, AddUp and a New 3D Printing Technology for Metals

16 mins by Joris Peels 3D Printing
6K SmarTech

  • Two students at CalTech have developed a technique to print metal parts using vat polymerization that may be better than Slurry SLA. Max A. Saccone and Rebecca A. Gallivan have developed a hydrogel calcination method that follows on from earlier work by CalTech´s Greer Group, of Professor Julia Greer. This could perhaps be a new way to make metal parts at scale.
  • AddUp and the WBA Tooling Academy based in Aachen have launched their program to educate tooling professionals on 3D printing.
  • Stratasys has bought QA, inspection and part analysis software firm Riven.

