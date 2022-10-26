3D Printing News Unpeeled: Riven, AddUp and a New 3D Printing Technology for Metals

- Two students at CalTech have developed a technique to print metal parts using vat polymerization that may be better than Slurry SLA. Max A. Saccone and Rebecca A. Gallivan have developed a hydrogel calcination method that follows on from earlier work by CalTech´s Greer Group, of Professor Julia Greer. This could perhaps be a new way to make metal parts at scale.
- AddUp and the WBA Tooling Academy based in Aachen have launched their program to educate tooling professionals on 3D printing.
- Stratasys has bought QA, inspection and part analysis software firm Riven.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Inventia Life Science Opens its First U.S. Bioprinting Office in Delaware
Bioprinting machine manufacturer Inventia Life Science has opened its first U.S. office and facility at Delaware NGO The Innovation Space. The Sydney, Australia-based startup will benefit from the rich life...
6K and SmarTech Explore How Metal Powders Can Thrive in Scaling 3D Printing Markets
Trailblazing materials developer 6K rolled out its latest white paper to demonstrate the vast potential of metal powders for additive manufacturing (AM). The new document, titled “Metal Additive Goes Full...
Meet the Financiers of AM Investment Strategies 2022
AM Investment Strategies 2022 is just around the corner. On November 10, 2022, a week ahead of Formnext, 3DPrint.com, SmarTech Analysis, and Stifel will host the world’s only free event...
Desktop Health’s SmileGuard Dental 3D Printing Resin Receives Full FDA 510(k) Clearance
Desktop Health, a business within the Desktop Metal umbrella, has recently announced that its SmileGuard light-curable biocompatible resin has received full U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance. The...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.