3D Printed Sensors Developed to Aid Lupus Patients

Researchers from the University of Minnesota are one step closer to helping millions of Lupus patients worldwide. A small team of dedicated scientists and doctors have created a 3D printed light sensing device that will be able to correlate light sensitivity to a patient’s Lupus symptoms. From the work, scientists could glean new insights into the disease and help doctors better treat Lupus all over the world.
Light and Lupus: A Complex Relationship
Lupus affects roughly five million people worldwide, and can cause rashes, joint pain, and fatigue. This can be debilitating to the person, and research has shown their symptoms worsen when exposed to sunlight or artificial sunlight. Although they have known there was a correlation between the two, doctors have found it challenging to predict how each individual will be affected by the light.
David Pearson, a dermatologist at the University of Minnesota’s Medical School, wanted to tackle this issue head on after working with many Lupus patients during his time in Minnesota. Seeking to better understand the correlation between light and Lupus symptoms, Pearson sought out Michael McAlpine, a professor from the university who has developed wearable medical devices in the past.
3D Printed Light Detector
Together, Pearson and McAlpine created a 3D-printed UV-visible light detector that could be placed on the skin and worn continuously throughout the day. The device is able to monitor UV-Vis exposure and correlate that exposure to a patient’s symptoms. Built using previous work from McAlpine’s group, the team was successfully able to modify a 3D printed light emitting device and convert it into a light receiving device, seen below.
The device will soon start clinical trials after its recent approval for human subject testing, and hopefully the studies give doctors insights into Lupus never before understood. The project joins a long list of others in which 3D printing is used to help better understand health and medicine. Feasibly, such devices could be printed in doctor’s offices worldwide. We can imagine a patient sitting down and, within the duration of the appointment, their doctor determining the impact of different wavelengths affect before printing a device personalized to them. More work will need to be done before that dream becomes a reality. However, if the University of Minnesota continues to progress like it has, they we will get there.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
New AM Ventures White Paper Details Keys to 3D Printing Startup Success
German-based 3D printing investor AM Ventures released its latest white paper, titled “Additive Manufacturing Startups: What are the Key Factors for Success?” The paper, now available for free on the...
Velo3D CEO Benny Buller Announced as Opening Keynote for AMS 2023
In less than four months, our 6th annual Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) summit for 3D printing stakeholders returns to New York City. From February 7-9, 2023, 3DPrint.com and SmarTech Analysis...
trinckle Scores €3M for 3D Printing Design Configuration Software
3D printing software startup trinckle allows customers to create configurators for customizable 3D printed goods. This enables businesses to save time by automating their workflows. Its Paramate software make it...
Quickparts Expands Manufacturing Capabilities with Xcentric Mold & Engineering Acquisition
The 3D printing industry is continuing a trend of consolidation amid broader economic turbulence. The latest news on that front is the acquisition of Xcentric Mold & Engineering by Quickparts,...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.