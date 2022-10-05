3D Printing News Unpeeled: ETH Zurich, Stryker and Evonik

Evonik reduces the Co2 in its PA 12 by half. Meanwhile ETH Zurich shows us their super thin eggshell formwork made from GF reinforced PETG. Stryker introduces a new interbody fusion device.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing News Briefs, September 29, 2022: Crowdfunding a 3D Printed House & More
We’re kicking things off with business in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as a Dallas construction startup is looking to raise $2 million to 3D print homes. LÖMI joined the...
CT Scanning & 3D Printing Could Reveal New Dinosaur Species Inside Opalized Fossil
In order to get a closer look at, and learn more about creatures that died long ago, like dinosaurs, researchers and historians have turned to 3D printing and 3D scanning...
AML3D Expands 3D Printing Business Operations with Boeing
Since June 2021, Aussie company AML3D (ASX: AL3) has been using its proprietary Wire Additive Manufacturing (WAM) process to create parts and tools for The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA), including...
E-BEAM 3D Printer Manufacturer Wayland Additive Announces Production Scale-Up
Wayland Additive, an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of metal additive manufacturing (AM) platforms, has announced that, thus far in 2022, the company has successfully been scaling up production as planned....
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.