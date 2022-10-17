3DPOD Episode 124: CAD and Stephen Holmes, Editor-in-Chief of DEVELOP3D

Stephen Holmes is the Editor in Chief of DEVELOP3D, a publication with its own voice dedicated to product development, design, and CAD. The outlet also offers stories related to 3D printing, as well as product reviews on peripherals and computers. Additionally, the team behind DEVELOP3D hosts its own live event, DEVELOP3D Live, on November 1. We really enjoyed Stephen´s opinionated clear take on 3D printing and the promise of our industry.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.