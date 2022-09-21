3D Printing News Unpeeled: Boom to Bust, GKN Makes 8 Foot Part and New 3Deus 3D Printing Process

Today we´re talking about Boom Supersonic. The US based supersonic airliner firm has had Rolls Royce drop out of its engine partnership. This means that none of the large engine manufacturers from GE, to Pratt, to Safran or Honeywell wish to help it make commercial supersonic aviation a reality. What does this mean? Will it partner with MTU, make its own engines or will it go bust? GKN uses DED to make a 2.5 meter aerostructures part in its automated DED cell pointing to more opportunities in aerospace and beyond for DED and specifically wire DED. French startup 3DDeus Dynamics has launched its new 3D printing process which combines an injection nozzle in a powder bath to create new possibilities.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
SABIC Debuts New 3D Printing Materials for Rail Industry
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) has announced a new, flame-retardant 3D printing material designed for use in the railway industry. The new material, LNP THERMOCOMP AM DC0041XA51, will be debut...
American Petroleum Institute Announces New 3D Printing Standard for Suppliers of Oil & Gas Parts
Standardization is perhaps the most significant element involved in the transition of the additive manufacturing (AM) market from startup to scale-up. For a variety of reasons, this state-of-affairs is best...
IMTS 2022: 3D Printing is a Manufacturing Technology. Now What?
About a decade ago, 3D printing began to transition into an actual production technology. This saw makers of industrial additive manufacturing (AM) systems engaged in a variety of endeavors to...
Nikon Spending Spree Continues with Investment in 3D Printed Antenna Firm Optisys
Japanese optics manufacturing giant Nikon (TYO: 7731) has had a sizable foot in additive manufacturing (AM) for some time, and its interest in the sector has only escalated recently. This...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.