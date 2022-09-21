3D Printing News Unpeeled: Boom to Bust, GKN Makes 8 Foot Part and New 3Deus 3D Printing Process

Today we´re talking about Boom Supersonic. The US based supersonic airliner firm has had Rolls Royce drop out of its engine partnership. This means that none of the large engine manufacturers from GE, to Pratt, to Safran or Honeywell wish to help it make commercial supersonic aviation a reality. What does this mean? Will it partner with MTU, make its own engines or will it go bust? GKN uses DED to make a 2.5 meter aerostructures part in its automated DED cell pointing to more opportunities in aerospace and beyond for DED and specifically wire DED. French startup 3DDeus Dynamics has launched its new 3D printing process which combines an injection nozzle in a powder bath to create new possibilities.

