3D Printing News Unpeeled: Nikon Invests in Optisys and Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies

SmarTech Polymer Parts Produced

Today we talk about Nikon investing in Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies and Optisys. Sabic releasing a rail material. Toybox labs licensing designs from NASA for toys and Evonik and Stratasys partner.

Nikon Spending Spree Continues with Investment in 3D Printed Antenna Firm Optisys

Formlabs Opens New 20,000-Square-Foot Industrial 3D Printing HQ in Milwaukee

3D PrintingBusinessDental 3D PrintingEditorials / OpinionsMedical 3D Printing

Looking to Dominate Medical 3D Printing, Formlabs Appoints President of Healthcare

From Kickstarter to a president of Healthcare, it has been a heady journey for professional desktop 3D printing company Formlabs. The company announced that Guillaume Bailliard is to be its...

September 12, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 4, 2022

We’re getting busy again for this week’s webinar and event roundup! The Stratasys tour is taking.a break, but the company is still presenting a webinar on the NASA Hunch Program....

September 4, 2022
3D Printers3D Printing

NOAA Uses Formlabs 3D Printers to Create New Resilient Corals Species

Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) are using Formlabs 3D printers to create a resilient new species of corals that can better withstand the ocean’s changing conditions....

August 31, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 21, 2022

We’ve got another interesting round of webinars and events coming up this week! 3D Systems is attending an investment casting expo, ASTM International has reached the end of its virtual...

August 21, 2022

