3D Printing News Unpeeled: Nikon Invests in Optisys and Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies

Today we talk about Nikon investing in Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies and Optisys. Sabic releasing a rail material. Toybox labs licensing designs from NASA for toys and Evonik and Stratasys partner.
