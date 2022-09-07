AMS Spring 2023

STEM.org Certifies FlashForge Artemis as an Authenticated™ Educational Product

43 mins by Team Flashforge USA 3D PrintersEducationSponsored
SmarTech Polymer Parts Produced

Share this Article

STEM.org, the longest continually-operating, privately held STEM education research organization in America, has certified FlashForge Artemis with a STEM.org Authenticated™ trustmark that helps consumers filter to only 3D printers that meet the organization’s strict standards.

In today’s world, where there are so many 3D printer brands and models on the market, picking the right one can sometimes be difficult, especially for parents of those involved in STEM programs. With this seal of approval, those who are in the market for a 3D printer can be certain that FlashForge Artemis will perform to STEM’s strict standards.

Read on to learn more about what this means if you’re currently in the market for one.

3D Printing and the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Let’s face it, the Fourth Industrial Revolution is already here, and it is set to change the way we live our lives: Artificial intelligence is rapidly making its way into our lives through many of our everyday applications that we don’t realize. 3D printers are no longer commercial tools only large manufacturing plants can use. For the last 10+ years or so, FlashForge has been making this technology accessible to ordinary consumers and hobbyists. Now, the brand is looking to help propel this movement by making a printer that is focused on K-12 students and institutions offering courses in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

An Exclusive 3D Printer for the U.S. and Canada

With Artemis, FlashForge focused its core features on being a workhorse (ie. continuous printing without interruption or hiccups), ease of use, and the ability to print different types of filament. This means that complete beginners can tap into 3D printing with Artemis and be comfortable printing their first models. For those looking to find out more about features of Artemis, we recently wrote an article about it.

Why You Should Care, Especially if You Are an Educator or Have Children in STEM Programs

For those enrolled in STEM programs, it is particularly important to use a high-quality 3D printer that will provide the features and experience to excel. And for schools and institutions offering STEM, it is just as critical that printers offered in curricula follow a set of strict standards to ensure the highest level of academic integrity.

Artemis Technical Specifications

Print Technology                       FFF (Fused Filament Fabrication)

Number of Extruders                 1

Print Volume                             190 x 195 x 200 mm (7.5 x 7.7 x 7.9 in)

Printer Dimension                     406(L) x 416(W) x 469(H) mm, (16 x 16.4 x 18.5 in)

Connectivity                             USB Stick, Wi-Fi, Internal Storage

FlashForge Artemis is available today and can be purchased through its reseller network or directly from FlashForge USA with shipping from its Southern California facility. FlashForge USA accepts purchase orders from schools. Contact their product specialists at sales@flashforge-usa.com for any inquiries today.

 

 

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Stratasys, McLaren, 3D Printed Beef Bites, 3D Systems and Mantle

McLaren Racing Is 3D Printing Up to 9,000 Parts a Year with Stratasys Neo800 Printers

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 4, 2022

We’re getting busy again for this week’s webinar and event roundup! The Stratasys tour is taking.a break, but the company is still presenting a webinar on the NASA Hunch Program....

September 4, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing EventsAdditive ManufacturingAerospace 3D PrintingBusinessMilitary 3D Printing

MMX 2022: Guests from the White House and 3D Printer Manufacturers

America Makes is the United States’ leading public-private partnership for additive manufacturing (AM) technology and education, working to not only accelerate adoption of the technology in the country, but also...

August 29, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 28, 2022

For this week’s roundup, Stratasys and Markforged continue their tours, and the Ceramics Expo starts tomorrow in Cleveland. Allevi will be holding a webinar about bioprinting a pancreatic tumor, 3D...

August 28, 2022
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing EventsAdditive ManufacturingAerospace 3D PrintingAutomotive 3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesMilitary 3D Printing

MMX 2022: Celebrating 10 Years of America Makes & 3D Printing in Ohio

America Makes is the United States’ leading public-private partnership for additive manufacturing (AM) technology and education, working to not only accelerate adoption of the technology in the country, but also...

August 26, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
Xometry
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
GE Additive
FacFox
Flashforge
EOS
Ultimate Guide to DLP
ExOne
3d systems
3ERP
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Factory of the Future
Automotive
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides