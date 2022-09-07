STEM.org Certifies FlashForge Artemis as an Authenticated™ Educational Product

STEM.org, the longest continually-operating, privately held STEM education research organization in America, has certified FlashForge Artemis with a STEM.org Authenticated™ trustmark that helps consumers filter to only 3D printers that meet the organization’s strict standards.

In today’s world, where there are so many 3D printer brands and models on the market, picking the right one can sometimes be difficult, especially for parents of those involved in STEM programs. With this seal of approval, those who are in the market for a 3D printer can be certain that FlashForge Artemis will perform to STEM’s strict standards.

Read on to learn more about what this means if you’re currently in the market for one.

3D Printing and the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Let’s face it, the Fourth Industrial Revolution is already here, and it is set to change the way we live our lives: Artificial intelligence is rapidly making its way into our lives through many of our everyday applications that we don’t realize. 3D printers are no longer commercial tools only large manufacturing plants can use. For the last 10+ years or so, FlashForge has been making this technology accessible to ordinary consumers and hobbyists. Now, the brand is looking to help propel this movement by making a printer that is focused on K-12 students and institutions offering courses in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

An Exclusive 3D Printer for the U.S. and Canada

With Artemis, FlashForge focused its core features on being a workhorse (ie. continuous printing without interruption or hiccups), ease of use, and the ability to print different types of filament. This means that complete beginners can tap into 3D printing with Artemis and be comfortable printing their first models. For those looking to find out more about features of Artemis, we recently wrote an article about it.

Why You Should Care, Especially if You Are an Educator or Have Children in STEM Programs

For those enrolled in STEM programs, it is particularly important to use a high-quality 3D printer that will provide the features and experience to excel. And for schools and institutions offering STEM, it is just as critical that printers offered in curricula follow a set of strict standards to ensure the highest level of academic integrity.

Artemis Technical Specifications

Print Technology FFF (Fused Filament Fabrication)

Number of Extruders 1

Print Volume 190 x 195 x 200 mm (7.5 x 7.7 x 7.9 in)

Printer Dimension 406(L) x 416(W) x 469(H) mm, (16 x 16.4 x 18.5 in)

Connectivity USB Stick, Wi-Fi, Internal Storage

FlashForge Artemis is available today and can be purchased through its reseller network or directly from FlashForge USA with shipping from its Southern California facility. FlashForge USA accepts purchase orders from schools. Contact their product specialists at sales@flashforge-usa.com for any inquiries today.

