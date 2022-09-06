3D Systems First Company to Market New Copper-Nickel Alloy for Laser PBF 3D Printing

3D Systems, the South Carolina-based additive manufacturing (AM) pioneer, announced that the company is the first to market in the AM sector with a powder-based version of CuNi30, a copper-nickel alloy. 3D Systems co-developed the new CuNi30 powder with Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), the US’s largest military shipbuilding company, for use with 3D Systems’ DMP Flex 350 metal printer, a laser powder bed fusion (LBPF) platform.
HII was formed in 2011, as a spin-off of defense giant Northrop Grumman, which recently joined the Biden administration’s AM Forward initiative. Specifically, 3D Systems developed the new material in collaboration with HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding Division, headquartered in Newport News, Virginia. HII also has a shipbuilding division in Mississippi (Ingalls Shipbuilding), as well as a division for more general defense and industrial technologies, including nuclear energy and oil & gas.
Among other advantages when compared with conventional casting techniques, including a savings in inventory costs, printing with CuNi30 can be expected to result in a reduction of lead times of up to 75 percent. 3D Systems expects to release the new copper-nickel powder to the general market sometime in Q4 of this year.
Due to its having such high reflectivity, pure copper is extremely difficult to work with on laser-based AM platforms. CuNi30 is composed of 30 percent nickel, in the lower range for copper content for typically available copper-nickel alloys. It’s possible this could give it an advantage among all copper-nickel powders used for laser-based platforms, which, in turn, means it is especially advantageous to 3D Systems to be first to market in this case, in particular.
In addition to ship-building, copper-nickel alloys are useful in essentially all other sectors where resistance to corrosion is a concern, such as nuclear energy and oil & gas. Along with being the other sectors that HII is involved in, these are also sectors that are starting to significantly increase their adoption of AM lately. Joining seemingly the the rest of the entire range of basic materials you can think of, the supplies of both copper and nickel are increasingly volatile and seem likely to stay that way. Against that context, the growing availability of options for printing with copper-nickel alloys is yet one more signal suggesting that AM is poised to make more and more of an impact on all energy-related sectors.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and recieve information and offers from thrid party vendors.
You May Also Like
Nikon Shakes up Metal 3D Printing with Bid to Buy SLM Solutions
Japanese lithography, scanning and camera firm Nikon (TYO: 7731) is set to acquire metal 3D printer manufacturer SLM Solutions (ETR: AM3D). The Japanese firm has bid a premium of 83.7%...
Markforged Completes Digital Metal Acquisition: Enters Binder Jet Metal 3D Printing
This article, originally published in July 2022, has been updated as of August 31, 2022 to discuss news of Markforged’s successful acquisition of Digital Metal. In a surprising upset for...
Markforged Buys Digital Metal: What Does it Mean for the 3D Printing Industry?
This PRO article was originally published in July 2022 and is being re-shared here as Markforged has completed its acquisition of Digital Metal. It’s been a few months since the additive...
Desktop Metal Introduces Two Upgrades for Shop System Binder Jet 3D Printing Platform
In 2019, Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) introduced its turnkey metal binder jetting Shop System for the first time at Formnext. Developed to bring metal AM to machine and job shops,...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.