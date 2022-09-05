AMS Spring 2023

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Dutch Navy, Wrap, Nanoe, Caracol, Fergal Coulter, NASA

3 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
SmarTech Polymer Parts Produced

Today we’re looking at the Onulis Wrap machine that combines resin hardening with post curing, Nanoe and the Royal Netherlands Navy work together to print bound metal and bound ceramic parts on board ships, unique starch pillsCaracol used to make unique furniture, the inspiring 3D printing research of Fergal Coulter and an excellent research paper on metal printing by NASA.

