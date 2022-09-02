AMS Spring 2023

German Chemical Sector Increases Presence in China’s 3D Printing Market

3 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAdditive ManufacturingBusinessEnergy
SmarTech Polymer Parts Produced

Share this Article

As Germany’s manufacturing base continues to face an uphill battle against skyrocketing energy costs, its chemical sector — the fourth largest in the world — is solidifying its position in China’s additive manufacturing (AM) market.

First, Creality announced last week that the company had entered into an agreement to develop industrial AM hardware with BASF. The largest chemical corporation in both Germany and the world, BASF is also one of the world’s largest manufacturer of AM materials, through its Forward AM brand.

Additionally, German chemical conglomerate Lehvoss Group, which produces a variety of AM materials, announced that the company had opened a fourth branch of its Chinese subsidiary, Lehvoss (Shanghai) Chemical Co. Ltd. In addition to Shenzhen and its Chinese headquarters in Shanghai, Lehvoss also has branches in Kunshan and Dalian.

Image courtesy of Lehvoss

In a press release noting the latest expansion, Arthur Li, the branch manager at Lehvoss Shanghai, commented, “We are excited and happy about this foundation and the expansion of our activities in this important region in southern China. …Supporting end customers, suppliers and processors is particularly important in our plastic business. We can now do this even better with a strengthened local team.”

As for BASF and Creality, the latter also announced the commercial release of its Sermoon D3 industrial desktop printer. And, finally, Creality announced, with BASF, the commercial release of its HP-ULTRA filament, which the two companies developed jointly.

Image courtesy of Creality

As Lehvoss’s Shanghai branch manager points out, it seems increasingly crucial for German companies to bolster operations within China itself. During much the same timeframe in which Germany’s electric costs were increasing over 500 percent, German investment in China rose to all-time highs. Moreover, this past May, Germany’s trade surplus vanished for the first time in over 30 years, largely thanks to its growing reliance on Chinese imports.

Considering the exploding prices of the main feedstocks used in plastics production, it may make more sense for the German chemical sector to produce closer to where natural gas is cheapest, i.e., China. Beyond that, it is notable that BASF is planning on developing hardware with Creality, given the company’s large share of the desktop printer market. Creating a filament optimized for hardware with such a large install base should certainly be a positive, in terms of solidifying BASF’s market share. Perhaps even more importantly than that, from a longer-term perspective, the deal helps ensure that the German chemical industry is considered indispensable to China’s AM sector.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Driving Sustainability in Commercial & Public Transportation with 3D Printing

Luxury Giant Richemont Pursues 3D Printed Watches via Panerai Brand

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesMetal 3D PrintingStocks

Nikon Shakes up Metal 3D Printing with Bid to Buy SLM Solutions

Japanese lithography, scanning and camera firm Nikon (TYO: 7731) is set to acquire metal 3D printer manufacturer SLM Solutions (ETR: AM3D). The Japanese firm has bid a premium of 83.7%...

7 hours
Featured
3DPrint.com ProBusinessEditorials / OpinionsFeatured Stories

Markforged Buys Digital Metal: What Does it Mean for the 3D Printing Industry?

This PRO article was originally published in July 2022 and is being re-shared here as Markforged has completed its acquisition of Digital Metal.  It’s been a few months since the additive...

August 31, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsMetal 3D Printing

Metal Powder Works Brings Metal 3D Printing Feedstock to Neighborhood 91 Ecosystem

Neighborhood 91 (N91), Pittsburgh’s industrial park dedicated to additive manufacturing (AM), has welcomed its newest resident, Metal Powder Works (MPW). The company is establishing a 10,000-square-foot production facility, eight times...

August 26, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingStocks

US Air Force Funds Blue Laser Firm NUBURU to Make 100X Speed Metal 3D Printer

Blue laser specialist NUBURU is quickly increasing its foothold in the additive manufacturing (AM) space. In addition to receiving a series of patents and establishing a partnership for copper 3D...

August 25, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
Xometry
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
EOS
Flashforge
FacFox
3d systems
ExOne
GE Additive
Ultimate Guide to DLP
3ERP
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Factory of the Future
Automotive
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides