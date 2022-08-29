Metal Binder Jetting
3D Printing News Unpeeled, With BASF AM Forward, Creality, Flashforge, Koenigsegg  

2 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

Today we talk about Creality 3D tackling the Professional FDM market together with AM Forward,  Flashforge releasing new Pro printers as well,  spatter reduction in Powder Bed Fusion, better tool paths for stronger FDM parts, alloy design using 3D printing, and Koenigsegg  mixing its own resin.

 


 

