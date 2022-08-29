Metal Binder Jetting
Automotive Polymers

World’s Largest Brick Maker Uses Masonry Robot to Build Brick House

2 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D DesignAutomationConstruction 3D PrintingRoboticsSocial Issues

Share this Article

Wienerberger AG, the Austrian-based construction materials corporation, announced that the first house has been completed using the Hadrian X masonry robot, which was developed by the Australian robotics firm, Fastbrick Robotics (FBR). The house was built in Wellard, Australia, with Porotherm bricks produced by Wienerberger, which is the largest brick manufacturer in the world.

Hadrian X utilizes FBR’s Dynamic Stabilization Technology (DST) to account in real time for disturbances, like ground vibrations and wind. In turn, this allows the Hadrian X to perform optimally outdoors, laying bricks according to CAD models at a rate the company claims allows it to complete a home build in as little 1 to 3 days.

In a press release announcing the completion of the build, Heimo Scheuch, Wienerberger’s CEO, commented, “…[W]e want to contribute toward ensuring that future generations enjoy the same opportunities as we do today. …As a leading international provider of building material and infrastructure solutions, our proposition is not only to offer products of first-rate quality, but also to be as resource-efficient as possible in their production.”

Wienerberger and FBR originally signed a partnership agreement in 2018 for precisely the purpose achieved by the Australian residence: Wienerberger’s development of bricklaying solutions using the Hadrian X, which could ultimately be deployed for residential projects. While not an additive construction (AC) application, there is clear crossover potential with AC, and firms that are involved in the AC sector also seem to be broadly interested in all digitized building technologies.

Wienerberger, itself, seems to be a longtime user of 3D printing for prototyping purposes. It’s not clear if the company plans to explicitly enter the AC sector, but FBR’s DST system could presumably be just as useful to cement-extruding robots, as it is to something like the Hadrian X. Or, what might be an even more practical solution: bricks could be printed at a central location to be assembled into homes, on-sight, by bricklaying robots.

Finally, it will be interesting to see if political developments concerning the AC sector will reverberate on general digitized construction. It would seem like the recent broad granting of approval by Montana’s state government for walls produced with AC would also pave the way for an increasing presence of machines like the Hadrian X. If this turns out to be the case, we could start seeing, sooner rather than later, the emergence of crossover applications that lead to a more general, automated construction sector, incorporating a broad range of advanced technologies.

Images courtesy of Fastbrick Robotics

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Unpeeled, With BASF AM Forward, Creality, Flashforge, Koenigsegg  

Chef Tim Anderson: How LA’s Sugar Lab Unites Culture and Cuisine with Food 3D Printing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 28, 2022

For this week’s roundup, Stratasys and Markforged continue their tours, and the Ceramics Expo starts tomorrow in Cleveland. Allevi will be holding a webinar about bioprinting a pancreatic tumor, 3D...

August 28, 2022
3D Printed Food3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAerospace 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingRoboticsScience & TechnologySocial Issues

3D Printing News Briefs, August 27, 2022: Research, Partially 3D Printed Engines, & More

The Additive Manufacturing Coalition has announced its newest member; this is what we’re starting off with in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs. Moving on, orders for GE Aerospace’s partially 3D...

August 27, 2022
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing Research3DPrint.com ProAdditive ManufacturingBusinessFeatured Stories

A Look at 3D Printing M&A since 2016

Earlier this month, 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) acquired industrial 3D printing manufacturer dp polar. The new addition will help 3D Systems build a solid foundation to accelerate high-volume AM and...

August 24, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 21, 2022

We’ve got another interesting round of webinars and events coming up this week! 3D Systems is attending an investment casting expo, ASTM International has reached the end of its virtual...

August 21, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
Xometry
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Flashforge
EOS
Desktop Metal
FacFox
GE Additive
3d systems
ExOne
3ERP
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Factory of the Future
Automotive
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides