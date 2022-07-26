Sika and PERI Invest in Robotic Construction Startup Mesh AG

Sika, the Swiss chemical giant, announced a joint investment with PERI Group, one of the world’s largest formwork and scaffolding makers. The two multinationals are investing in a Swiss robotic arm startup, called Mesh AG, inventor of the world’s first robot-assisted technology capable of creating reinforced concrete structures without using conventional formwork.
Mesh started out as a research project, spanning the course of 10 years, at ETH Zurich, one of the world’s most respected research institutions. PERI Group is a partner of, and investor in, COBOD, the largest additive construction (AC) firm in the world, while Sika introduced its first concrete printer about a year ago. Thus, while MESH Technology (as the company has branded its proprietary robotics system) is not itself an AC application, it nonetheless has clear potential to be combined with AC applications, and in turn, helps expand the horizon for what can be done with automated digital construction.
In fact, the first major use of MESH Technology was on the DFAB House, a three-story building in New York City, built by a team from ETH Zurich. The DFAB House, which broke ground in 2017 and was completed in 2019, set a precedent as the first successful construction project to combine use of multiple digital construction technologies. In other words, while it can certainly be used without concrete printers, it was designed to be used synergistically with them.
In addition to the cages that MESH Technology produces serving as reinforcements for concrete walls, the cages can also be used as formwork, themselves. Moreover, the unique shapes the robotic arm is able to fabricate could give architects a much wider range of design options.
The potential for AC to take off depends not just on the state of the technology on its own, but equally, on how the technology can be integrated with the rest of the construction industry. The more that the industry digitizes in general, then, the easier it will be for concrete printing to become the focal point for the future of construction. Among other reasons, this would be enhanced especially by the addition of something like MESH Technology because it allows builders using AC to remain flexible in relation to conventional construction supply chains. Along these lines, it is quite notable that the world’s largest formwork manufacturer sees such an upside to investing in an alternative to conventional formwork methods.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and recieve information and offers from thrid party vendors.
You May Also Like
AMT Seeks to Automate the 3D Printing Ecosystem
It used to be considered 3D printing’s “dirty secret.” Now, however, post-processing isn’t just a well-known aspect of the industry, but it is a thriving subsegment in itself. Just read...
2022 Forward AM Innovation Award Aims to Highlight Innovative 3D Printing Startups
This year is the second edition of the Forward AM Innovation Award, the global contest for startups using Additive Manufacturing. The call for applications is open until July 17th, so...
GM’s New Cadillac CELESTIQ to Feature Over 100 3D Printed Parts
The Cadillac CELESTIQ is the wildest car name ever—like the name of a futuristic rocket vehicle from Spy Kids. It’s like a name for a space ship or a fever...
3D Printing for GM SUV Opens Doors for GKN Additive’s Flexible Manufacturing
While at RAPID+TCT, we learned that the world of automotive 3D printing had taken a major step forward. To address an immediate supply chain issue, General Motors Company (GM) turned...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.