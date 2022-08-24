Metal Binder Jetting
Automotive Polymers

3D Printing News Unpeeled, Live with Joris Peels Wednesday 24th of August

3D Printing News Unpeeled

We’re talking today about Shapeways getting a warning from the NYSE, 3D printed glow in the dark camouflage made using Direct Write, a grant to develop a blue laster 3D printing technology that is a 100 times faster than powder bed fusion, Conflux and a standard from the API for polymer 3D printing in the oil and gas industry.

 


 

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 21, 2022

We’ve got another interesting round of webinars and events coming up this week! 3D Systems is attending an investment casting expo, ASTM International has reached the end of its virtual...

August 21, 2022
3D Printing

3D Printing News Unpeeled, Live with Joris Peels Friday 12th of August

Today we will be talking about a model of a cranium, Prellis Biologics new raise, 3D printing actuators for a hand that moves like a human one as well as...

August 12, 2022
3D Printing

3D Printing News Unpeeled, Live with Joris Peels Thursday 11th of August

Today we’re going to discuss 3D printed sunglasses from Givenchy, 3D printing drone swarms, more sustainable 3D printing materials for buildings by ORNL, 3D printing earnings season and more.  

August 11, 2022
3D Printing

3D Printing News Unpeeled, Live with Joris Peels – Tuesday 9th of August

Today we look at 3D Systems´ acquisition of DP Polar, 3D printing guns for money, revolutionary 3D printed breast implants and more. Below you can see the previous videos.  

August 9, 2022

