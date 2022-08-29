Metal Binder Jetting
3DPOD Episode 118: Intelligent Large Format 3D Printing with Daghan Cam, Ai Build Founder and CEO

10 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D SoftwareConstruction 3D Printing

When Daghan Cam founded AI Build, the firm’s technology was a made up of a single 3D printer attached to a robotic arm for large scale polymer parts. The team did an about face and now focuses on developing the software that controls robotic arm 3D printers, including polymer, composites, concrete and metal. Makers of wire arc additive manufacturing, extrusion, and construction systems are all talking to AI Build now to create their software. With a recent injection of $3.2 million in funding, AI Build is a very exciting company and Daghan tells us its story so far.

Recent News

3D Printing News Unpeeled, With BASF AM Forward, Creality, Flashforge, Koenigsegg  

World’s Largest Brick Maker Uses Masonry Robot to Build Brick House

View More

