3DPOD Episode 118: Intelligent Large Format 3D Printing with Daghan Cam, Ai Build Founder and CEO

When Daghan Cam founded AI Build, the firm’s technology was a made up of a single 3D printer attached to a robotic arm for large scale polymer parts. The team did an about face and now focuses on developing the software that controls robotic arm 3D printers, including polymer, composites, concrete and metal. Makers of wire arc additive manufacturing, extrusion, and construction systems are all talking to AI Build now to create their software. With a recent injection of $3.2 million in funding, AI Build is a very exciting company and Daghan tells us its story so far.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and recieve information and offers from thrid party vendors.
You May Also Like
Are 3D Printed Houses as Sustainable as They Seem?
Is additive construction (AC) sustainable? Many companies in the sector argue that it is for numerous reasons. They assert that it reduces waste because builders can print only what they...
ARPA-E Funds Hempcrete for Construction 3D Printing via Texas A&M Grant
Last month, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) awarded a $3.74 million grant to researchers at Texas A&M University, for a plan to research applications for additive construction (AC) using...
COBOD Customer Completes “Largest” 3D Printed Building in Angola
Power2Build, an Angolan additive construction company that works with investors to fund and build affordable homes, has completed its second project. Power2Build built both homes with Danish company COBOD’s flagship...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: May 8th, 2022
We’ve got another busy week of webinars and events in the AM industry ahead of us, with topics covering 3D printed housing, robotics, the supply chain, multimaterial 3D printing, generative...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.