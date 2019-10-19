Additive Manufacturing Collaboration: Ai Build & WEBER Offer Advanced Large-Scale 3D Printing Solutions

Headquartered in London, Ai Build specializes in making manufacturing easier. Setting their sights on collaborating with Germany’s Hans Weber Maschinenfabrik of WEBER Additive—a manufacturer of plastic extrusion machinery for more than a century—the two teams will work together with the common goal of integrating AiSync into their AM systems.

A 3D printing software meant to work with pellet extrusion based large scale 3D printers, AiSync was just released this earlier this year. So far, Ai Build reports that clientele developing applications in design, construction, and automotive industries are using the software while engaged in fabricating large-scale products.

Ai Build and WEBER will be offering an advanced additive manufacturing package for industrial users 3D printing with engineering-grade polymers and composites, aiming toward construction, infrastructure, automotive, and aerospace. AiSync is different from typical 3D slicing application, offering the ability to create multi-axis, 3D toolpaths that are non-planar and highly optimized—while requiring little effort or input from the operator.

“We are proud to win with Ai Build a highly innovative, revolutionary partner, who—in conformity with us—pursue their vision courageously, with strong goal orientation and focus on ground-breaking success. With the combined expertise of the two companies in complex software (AiSync) and high-quality mechanical engineering, we will be able to offer strong, unbeatable complete solutions for future-oriented additive manufacturing and thus exceed limits, according to the motto: ‘To want the impossible is the prerequisite for creating the possible’ (Karl Liebknecht),” states Markus Weber, executive board of Hans Weber Maschinenfabrik.

Ai Build’s digital twin capabilities for remote operation and machine learning algorithms for automated quality control combined with WEBER Additive’s robust and high throughput 3D printing hardware is aimed to reduce operational costs and accelerate mass adoption of additive manufacturing in construction, infrastructure, automotive and aerospace industries.

“We are very excited to announce this strategic alliance. Weber’s products are known for their high quality by tradition and their ethos are perfectly aligned with our vision for flawless automation. Working with such strong industrial partners allows us to break new grounds in additive manufacturing and deliver the most advanced technology to our clients,” said Daghan Cam, CEO of Ai Build.

If you are in attendance at the K2019—a trade fair for plastics and rubber in Düsseldorf, Germany—running from October 16-23, check out the Ai Build – WEBER Additive booth. The two companies will also be in attendance at Formnext in Frankfurt from November 19-22. Hans Weber Maschinenfabrik will be presenting new extruder technology, along with the new AM machine using AiSync. Products 3D printing during this new collaboration will be on display also.

Ai Build has continued on as a dynamic presence in the 3D printing world, involved in other collaborations for large-scale 3D printing and development in materials and sustainability. What do you think of this news? Let us know your thoughts! Join the discussion of this and other 3D printing topics at 3DPrintBoard.com.

[Source / Images: Weber Additive]