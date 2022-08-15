Metal Binder Jetting
Automotive Polymers

3D Printing News Unpeeled, Live with Joris Peels Monday 15th of August

4 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printed Food3D Printing

Share this Article

Today we’re looking at a company that says it is using a more sustainable 3D printing solution. As its using EPS foam, we’re a bit sceptical. We’re also looking at bio composites for facade panels, a MOA in 3D printing seafood and more.

 

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Velo3D CEO Benny Buller on Impressive Q2 Earnings – AMS Focus

Voxeljet to Sell and Leaseback its German 3D Printing HQ

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: June 19, 2022

It’s another busy week of events and webinars coming up, starting with the AM Industry Summit in Long Beach. 3D Delta Week and the Silicone Expo are also taking place,...

June 19, 2022
3D Printers3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingBusinessStocks

3D Printing Financials: voxeljet’s First Quarter Net Losses a Concern in 2022

“We are off to a good start,” said voxeljet (NASDAQ: VJET) CEO Ingo Ederer as he delved into the earnings report for the first quarter of 2022 during an earnings...

June 2, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Services3D SoftwareBusiness

MaxResolution3D & Production to Go Offer Production Cells

For a long time, I’ve bemoaned the lack of systems integrators in 3D printing. We have resellers who will sell you a box and help you troubleshoot its contents. But,...

April 8, 2022
3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessStocks

3D Printing Financials: Voxeljet Revenue Up 122% Since Last Earnings Report

Industrial 3D printer manufacturer voxeljet (NASDAQ: VJET) reported solid fourth-quarter and 2021 full-year earnings on March 31, 2022, and solid preliminary results for the first quarter of 2022. Another win...

April 6, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
Xometry
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Desktop Metal
Flashforge
Velo3D
GE Additive
3d systems
EOS
ExOne
FacFox
3ERP
SmarTech Bound Metal
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides