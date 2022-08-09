Metal Binder Jetting
Automotive Polymers

3D Printing News Unpeeled, Live with Joris Peels – Tuesday 9th of August

5 hours by Joris Peels

Today we look at 3D Systems´ acquisition of DP Polar, 3D printing guns for money, revolutionary 3D printed breast implants and more. Below you can see the previous videos.

 

3D Printing Guides