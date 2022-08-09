3D Printing News Unpeeled, Live with Joris Peels – Tuesday 9th of August

Today we look at 3D Systems´ acquisition of DP Polar, 3D printing guns for money, revolutionary 3D printed breast implants and more. Below you can see the previous videos.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and recieve information and offers from thrid party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: July 24, 2022
Nanoscribe is holding an online training week, and Markforged and Stratasys are both continuing their respective tours. Massivit is holding a webinar on automated mold production for composite materials, Nexa3D...
America Makes and Ultimaker Partner to Donate 3D Printers
America Makes and Ultimaker have announced a partnership to donate more than 20 3D printers to communities around the United States, with a particular emphasis on encouraging diversity in the...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: June 26, 2022
Events for this week have already started, like the ISTE Live conference for technology in education down in New Orleans. Stratasys continues its Experience Tour in Ohio, Divide by Zero...
Addressing the Gap in DEI in the 3D Printing Workplace
DEI, or rather ‘Diversity, Equity and Inclusion’, is a term that has been growing in popularity across the globe, as can be seen in the Google Trends data in the...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.