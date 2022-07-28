Black Buffalo Partners with Xerox to Finance Client’s Construction 3D Printing Purchases

Black Buffalo 3D, an emerging additive construction (AC) startup, announced a strategic partnership with FITTLE, Xerox’s equipment financing arm. Through the alliance, FITTLE will help make it easier for Black Buffalo customers to purchase the company’s concrete printing solutions.
Black Buffalo’s signature products are the NEXCON series of printers and Planitop, a proprietary cementitious material. The company also sells a variety of other AC materials, including wood and metal, along with premolds and castings.
The AC sector needs to rapidly scale up over the next decade, and not just for the success of the interests involved. From a much larger perspective, this is simply the timeline that will be necessary, in order for the technology to truly be able to make a significant impact on the multidimensional housing crisis.
As such, occupational training and financing are probably the two biggest focal points that need to be addressed, in order to make possible all of the other progress the sector needs to make. As the leadership from Black Buffalo points out, partnering with a corporate giant like Xerox is a good way to instill faith in one’s customer base. In addition, it should also instill faith in everyone who is hopeful for the success of AC.
It is unclear exactly when Black Buffalo formed, but there seems to be no record of the company prior to 2020. Assuming it was established around that time, Black Buffalo has certainly been quite busy, despite its brief history. Recently, the company even partnered with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to display the NEXCON at the National Mall, as part of HUD’s Innovative Housing Showcase.
Given that Xerox has strong ties to the federal procurement supply chain, Black Buffalo clearly has an opportunity to continue building upon its relationship with the government. That is crucial, as public spending is another factor that is going to be indispensable in pushing the sector’s growth forward.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and recieve information and offers from thrid party vendors.
You May Also Like
Can 3D Printing Make Your Organization Innovative?
No, 3D Printing Alone Cannot Make an Organization Innovative Can additive manufacturing (AM) simply make an organization innovative by throwing a few 3D printers at it? Is it able to...
Carbon Nanotubes Powers New ESD 3D Printing Resin by B9Creations
Professional 3D printing solutions provider B9Creations has been keeping its focus on AM materials lately, launching a line of robust resins in October and a silicone for jewelry molds last...
Community for Electronics 3D Printing Started by Nano Dimension and Hendsoldt
Hensoldt and Nano Dimension have initiated a platform for designers of additively manufactured electronics (AMEs) through the partners’ joint venture Jetted Additively Manufactured Electronics Sources (J.A.M.E.S.). The FrAMEwork will allow...
Electroninks to Make Particle-Free Metal Inks Available for Electronics Production
Austin-based 3D-printing materials company Electroninks has announced that it will be making its proprietary line of metal organic decomposition (MOD) inks available to customers at production scale. The company, which...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.