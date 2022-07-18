Metal Binder Jetting
Automotive Polymers

America Makes and Ultimaker Partner to Donate 3D Printers

9 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printers3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingEducationSocial Issues
Desktop Metal

Share this Article

America Makes and Ultimaker have announced a partnership to donate more than 20 3D printers to communities around the United States, with a particular emphasis on encouraging diversity in the industry. The partnership is especially focused on creating opportunities in 3D printing for young women.

To accomplish this, America Makes will donate the Ultimaker printers to middle and high schools, community organizations, and nonprofits. In addition to the equipment donations, America Makes will be performing educational outreach with the recipients, to provide information on how their organizations can receive both in-person and virtual additive manufacturing (AM) training.

Image courtesy of Ultimaker

In a press release, Ultimaker’s VP for the Americas, James Butler, said, “With our partnership with America Makes, we aim to add sustainable value across our community and foster an environment of equity that enables the next generation of engineers to leverage 3D printing and solve the world’s challenges with [AM].” Josh Cramer, the director of Education and Workforce Development at America Makes, added, “We are delighted that Ultimaker has provided its 3D printing technology — a critical resource we need to grow the representation of women and diverse populations in both technical fields and engineering…”

Additionally, the press release notes that Ultimaker will provide a software program and training information to those receiving the printers, as well. Finally, it should be noted that in order to be eligible, organizations hoping to receive a printer must complete a partnership agreement with America Makes.

Image courtesy of America Makes

As technology is increasingly able to speak for itself, and AM supply chains form, it becomes clearer all the time, how the final piece of the puzzle is a significant increase in individuals with the technical know-how. Moreover, the industry should of course welcome an influx of labor from any demographic. At the same time, there is the most justification for narrowing the focus in the way American Makes and Ultimaker are, here. In the long run, the industry can’t grow without reaching as many school-age individuals as possible, and no one is going to take seriously any industry run by a bunch of middle-aged white guys.

And, most importantly of all, endeavors such as this one reinforce exactly what people love about 3D printing: the potential to maximize the possibilities of what human beings can make. Young people seem to innately appreciate this potential more than any other group, and ultimately have the most to offer the industry in terms of imagination.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Nano Dimension Buys a Chunk of 3D Printing Stalwart Stratasys

New Technique Reduces Metal 3D Printing Waste

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsMetal 3D Printing

EOS Strengthens Metal 3D Printing Portfolio with Four New Powders

Industrial 3D printing company EOS recently began a partnership with Sauber Technologies for its polymer 3D printing, but is definitely working to continue improving its metal 3D printing capabilities as...

July 14, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsSustainability

3D Printed Wheat Bran Combines with UV Printing to Create Colorful Designs

Polish startup GREENFILL3D continues to expand the applications for its wheat bran 3D printing feedstock. To make its GF3D Branfill3d material, the company combines PLA with waste from pasta manufacturing....

July 12, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchSustainability

New Research Optimizes Weed Pulling with 3D Printing

Backyard gardeners view weeds as a nuisance to be pulled. They may be viewed even more negatively by the agricultural industry. Uncontrolled weeds on a piece of farmland can damage...

July 12, 2022
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchBusinessRoboticsScience & TechnologySustainability

3D Printing News Briefs, July 9, 2022: Business, Metal Powder Condensate Waste, & More

Starting with business news in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as E3D has acquired ZODIAC, a nozzle and aftermarket FDM solutions firm, and EVO 3D is partnering with CEAD. Moving...

July 9, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
Xometry
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Metal in Motion
Flashforge
Nano Dimension
ExOne
3d systems
EOS
HP
GE Additive
Desktop Metal
FacFox
SmarTech Bound Metal
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides