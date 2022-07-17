3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: July 17, 2022

A range of topics will be covered during webinars and events this week, such as Multi Jet Fusion technology, military policy on additive manufacturing, 3D printed textiles and dental crowns, and more. Read on for all the details!

July 19 – 21: The Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

First, the Experience Stratasys tour continues this week on the east coast of the U.S. On Tuesday, July 19th, the tour comes to Stony Creek Brewery in Branford, Connecticut, hosted by CADimensions. On the 20th, it will stop at the TriMech office in Rocky Hill, Connecticut, and will then go to the R&D Technologies Office in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

“Our mobile showroom offers a local, convenient way for you to talk with 3D printing experts and see the latest 3D printers, materials and solutions from Stratasys. Learn about additive manufacturing services from Stratasys Direct and discover how your organization can benefit from 3D printing applications.”

You can register for the Stratasys Experience Tour here. Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

July 19 – 21: Forged Tour Part Deux

Also from July 19-21, Markforged continues its global Forged Tour Part Deux across the U.S. and in the United Kingdom. There will be three stops on Tuesday, July 19th, starting in Lake City, Florida at the Tavern Brewery and Irish Pub at 3:30 pm EST with Phillips, then to Gulf Stream Brewery & Pizzeria in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida at 4 pm EST with Access Manufacturing Systems, and finally on to Yellowhammer Brewing in Huntsville, Alabama at 5 pm EST with MLC CAD. On the 20th, the tour hits Whalers Brewing Company in South Kingstown, Rhode Island with Access Manufacturing Systems at 4 pm EST. On the 21st, the tour again joins with Phillips, this time at Iron Hand Brewing, LLC in Mobile, Alabama at 4:30 pm EST. In the UK, the tour goes to The Boardroom, Arena Office, Holyrood Place, in Holyrood Close, Poole with the CREAT3D team, from 9:30 am to 4 pm BST on Wednesday the 20th. Finally, on the 21st, the tour will be at the Birmingham headquarters of Mark3D UK Limited from 9:30 am until 3 pm BST.

“We invite you to meet the platform that prints industrial parts at the speed of software in person. The Digital Forge is a combination of software, materials, and printers that bring you strong and reliable solutions to your manufacturing pain points.”

Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

July 19: America Makes Virtual Membership Town Hall

At 11 am EST on the 19th, America Makes is holding a Virtual Membership Town Hall. The hour-long meeting will be focused on the history of the organization, as well as its future.

“Explore the history of America Makes as the first institution of its kind in 2012 and learn more about our vision moving forward.”

You can register for the Town Hall here.

July 19: HP 3D Printing Briefing

Also on the 19th, HP is hosting a Live 3D Printing Briefing at 12 pm EST. Attendees will learn about how HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology works and its applications, and hear from two customers: James Teuber, the Founder and CEO of RE3DTECH, and Jonathan Diamond, Owner, Central Sound Corp. HP’s 3D Printing Customer Program Manager Carolina Rubio and Application Engineer Wes Kramer will also be speaking.

“In this session, you will learn about HP Multi Jet Fusion technology, how the HP 3D Printing end-to-end process works from file preparation to post-processing and hear from 2 HP MJF customers.”

You can register for the webinar here.

July 20: Solving ESD Manufacturing Challenges with 3D Printing

If you’re interested in the intersection of 3D printing and electrostatic discharge, also known as ESD, you’ll want to tune in this webinar by Fortify and Global SMT & Packaging, “Can 3D Printing Solve Your ESD Manufacturing Challenges?” The webinar will be held at 11 am EST on Wednesday, July 20th. The speakers will be Fortify co-founder Randy Erb, who’s also the co-founder of Boston Materials, LLC and an associate professor in the Mechanical and Industrial Engineering department at Northeastern University, and Ben MacDonald, Senior Applications Engineer at Fortify.

“A current review of 3D printed ESD materials will be explored, in addition to the unique printing and processing capabilities that allow Fortify’s printers and materials to meet the requirements of electronics manufacturers.”

You can register for the webinar here.

July 20: Fortify, Averatek, & America Makes

Speaking of Fortify, it’s co-hosting another webinar on the 20th, but at 2 pm EST, on “Insertion Loss of 3D Printed Selectively Metallized Microstrip Circuits on Low-Loss Dielectric with Varied Surface Roughness.” As part of the America Makes TRX Webinar Series, Colby Hobart of Fortify and Mike Vinson of Averatek will discuss the partnership between the two companies to create a series of microstrip parts in order to study surface roughness effects on insertion loss for low-loss dielectrics, 3D printed using Averatek’s selective metallization with plated copper on the Fortify FLUX CORE Continuous Kinetic Mixing (CKM) printer, from Rogers Corporation’s Radix material. Their results showed that despite a wide variation in surface roughness, there was very little in insertion loss.

“Watch this webinar and learn more about: • The workflow used to design and manufacture at different surface roughnesses and print orientations

• The workflow used to metalize and test these microstrips

• The real-world impact on insertion loss of various roughnesses induced by printing in different orientations

You can register for the webinar here.

July 20: ASME on Distributed Manufacturing with Metal AM

Also at 2 pm on the 20th, ASME will hold a webinar about how to use advanced metal 3D printing to enable resilient supply chains in “Print, Replace, & Repeat: Distributed Manufacturing with Metal AM.” Attendees will hear about how to scale the AM supply chain, the role industry- and manufacturing-level standardization have on successful part repeatability, the role of post-processing in the wider manufacturing process, how advanced metal AM can reduce part cost and improve lead times, and more. Speakers will be Carlo De Bernardi, Staff Engineer at ConocoPhillips, and Velo3D Technical Sales Engineers SJ Jones and Sid Raje.

“With supply chain challenges gripping the globe, organizations across industries need effective solutions to overcome disruptions. Advanced metal additive manufacturing solutions utilizing laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) provide not only the supply chain flexibility required, but the material property consistency and enhanced geometric capability needed to reproduce parts for the most demanding fields and applications.”

You can register for the webinar here.

July 20: AM Coalition on Military Policy of AM

The Additive Manufacturing Coalition is holding another webinar this week, this one open to the public, about “AM Defense Policy.” The forum, at 3 pm EST on Wednesday the 20th, will be sponsored by SPEE3D, and the speakers will be Dr. Arun Seraphin, Deputy Director, Emerging Technologies Institute, National Defense Industrial Association; Rachael Andrulonis, Director, Advanced Materials Research Senior Scientist, Wichita State University; and Jim Monroe, Senior Director of Defense & Eastern Region for SPEE3D.

You can RSVP for the Zoom forum here.

July 21: Meltio’s Wire DED Applications

At 9 am EST on Thursday, July 21st, Meltio is holding a webinar about its “Wire-laser DED Applications.” Attendees will get a brief introduction to Meltio and its product portfolio, and then learn about the how-to and benefits of wire-based processes, technical and business drivers to identify wire-laser applications, and more. There will also be time for Q&A.

“Join our CTO, Brian Matthews, on Meltio’s upcoming webinar about wire LMD applications with our state-of-the-art welding wire-based technology!”

You can register for the webinar here.

July 21: 3D Textile Printing with Stratasys

We’ve been hearing a lot about 3D printing textiles for fashion since Stratasys launched its J850 TechStyle PolyJet printer, and now you’ll have a chance to learn even more in a webinar at 12 pm EST on the 21st, “Advanced Prototyping and Manufacturing with Stratasys 3D Printing on Textile Technology.” Attendees will learn about the “unlimited possibilities” of 3D printing on textiles in the product development process from Designer Eric Fickas and Soft Goods Specialist Daniel McKewen of Priority Designs, and manufacturing luxury fashion products from Eva Monachini, the R&D Manager of Dyloan.

“Stratasys’ revolutionary 3D Fashion technology is challenging the status quo of what we can expect from Additive Manufacturing. Personalization, supply chain challenges, and speed to market have all accelerated in today’s environment creating an opportunity to leverage AM technology.”

You can register for the webinar here.

July 21: 3D Printing Single Crowns in the Dental Office

Finally, Dr. Daniel Vasquez, DDS, an advanced cosmetic and general dentist in San Diego, will explain how to 3D print a definitive single crown in-office using the SprintRay 3D printing ecosystem and biocompatible, FDA-cleared SprintRay Crown resin by BEGO. The webinar, “3D Printing Single Crowns In-Office,” will take place at 7 pm EST on the 21st, and Dr. Vasquez will also discuss 3D printing for inlays, onlays, and veneers, as well as how restorative 3D printing can increase case acceptance and improve in-office efficiency.

“Tune in to learn how the SprintRay ecosystem enables you to print crowns for just $2 in material costs. Give your patients a confident smile with a highly aesthetic 3D printed crown.”

You can register for the webinar here. CE credit will be awarded to those who attend.

