CRP Technology and CRP USA Capabilities Reach New Heights with ITT Investment

Leading 3D printing companies CRP Technology and CRP USA have signed an investment agreement with ITT Inc., the leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut (USA) and present in more than 35 countries.

ITT Inc. becomes part of the shareholder structure of CRP Technology and CRP USA, in line with its business plan for growth aimed at strategically investing and expanding in new technologies.

“This transaction will allow us to implement a very ambitious business plan, focused on growth both in the markets in which we are already present, and in new markets with relative geographical expansion”, said Franco Cevolini, CEO of CRP Technology.

“We are proud that ITT chose us to enter the Additive Manufacturing industry: They consider us the right partner up to the expectations and projects they want to implement into the AM world, whose we at CRP Technology are undisputed leaders for almost 30 years”.

The investment complements ITT and serves the space, aerospace, defence, premium automotive and motorsports markets. It also enables ITT access to additive manufacturing excellence as the industry and number of applications continue to grow.

“CRP is a smart investment for ITT. With almost three decades of leadership and innovation in additive manufacturing, CRP enables ITT to expand its position in material science and gain hands-on experience with additive manufacturing as the industries we serve continue to transform,” said Luca Savi, CEO and President of ITT. “We are proud to partner with CRP as they continue to grow and deliver industry-changing innovations. Together, ITT and CRP can bring to market new products that deliver sustainable, lightweight, durable solutions for our customers.”

New Websites

The implementation of CRP companies’ business plan has already started with the creation of brand new websites. For companies that offer advanced technology, it is essential to be present online with clear and comprehensive content, offering users the opportunity to request information on specific and customized solutions.

The restyling involves all the websites of the CRP companies dealing with additive manufacturing industry: CRP Technology, CRP USA, CRP GULF as well as the Windform composite website.

Revisal involved both the design and the structure, in order to make the communication of the 3D printing services offered by CRP firms, more immediate and effective, but also user friendly.

“We want to make the new sites a valuable contact and information tool for all customers and for those who approach CRP companies for the first time. On each page you will find the necessary elements to contact us, satisfy your knowledge, and orient your requests.” Added Franco Cevolini.

As for the Windform website, very relevant is the new section “Choose your Windform” where the users can easily find – through filters – the most suitable Windform composite for their manufacturing needs

Next destination: Formnext 2022

CRP Technology is planning to exhibit at Formnext 2022. “It will be the first exhibition in recent years” commented Franco Cevolini “We can’t forward to being there and receiving customers and attendees to our booth, where all the CRP firms will be present with the latest, innovative, functional parts and applications realized in Windform composites. See you there in November!”

For more information:

CRP Technology

CRP USA

CRP GULF

Windform

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.