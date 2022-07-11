3DPOD Episode 111: 3D Printing Medical Devices with Ajay Panwar, Medtronic

In our latest episode, Ajay Panwar, Sr. Engineering Manager, Design Assurance at Medtronic, discusses the intersection of quality and 3D printing for the medical field. To be clear, Ajay does not speak for or represent Medtronic on the show. He is merely sharing his ideas, knowledge, and best practices. The conversation may have been highly technical, but it does get you thinking about what goes into making a medical device with 3D printing, including the problems, issues, and opportunities.

