Velo3D

NASA 3D Prints Parts for Space-Bound Laser with Formlabs Machines

4 hours by Vanesa Listek 3D Printers3D PrintingScience & TechnologySpace 3D Printing
Desktop Metal
3D Systems

Share this Article

SpaceX’s 25th commercial resupply services (CRS-25) mission will deliver new science investigations, supplies, and equipment for the International Space Station (ISS) crew, including 3D, printed electroplated brackets. The supporting parts were created to hold a new laser by NASA to determine the age of rocks on other planets. Once on the ISS, the 3D-printed parts will be tested, including exposure to outer space and its harsh environment.

In a recent publication by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, the agency speaks about the objectives of the experiments and the scope of the work the ISS is doing, as well as how 3D printing can influence the efficacy of the project. According to the post published in the agency’s CuttingEdge Spring 2022 issue, the laser developed by Goddard physicist Barry Coyle fills a gap in available technology, giving future planetary missions a powerful but compact lightweight tool to explore how other worlds formed. In addition, the palm-sized laser is critical for smaller rovers and landers and reduces mission budgets.

Coyle, whose interest in lasers can be traced back to the 1980s while working in physics professor Fred Watts’ laser lab at the College of Charleston in South Carolina, says “lasers are difficult.” That is why assembling them in one place is so critical to efficiency, both in production and cost, he pondered in a NASA post from October 2021 while working on other space-bound lasers at Goddard. The idea behind making lasers in-house was conceived shortly after the launch of the Geoscience Laser Altimeter System (GLAS), which served as the first laser-ranging instrument for continuous global observations of Earth.

“Producing space-flight laser systems outside of NASA could be expensive and inefficient,” said Coyle. What’s more, nothing saves time, energy and costs like 3D printing, dramatically simplifying the manufacturing process and integration, making it the ideal solution for such a bespoke part as the novel new “shrinked” laser.

The palm-sized laser attached to mounting area by plated brackets (silver) printed on the Form 3

The palm-sized laser is attached to the mounting area by plated brackets (silver) printed on Form 3. Image courtesy of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

Unlike the large lasers on Mars rovers Curiosity and Perseverance, this new laser version is ideal for looking at small samples inside a chamber. The laser uses a technique to measure the composition of a rock sample by separating molecules in a rock into atoms and exciting them using a UV laser. However, the laser needs a trim and tailored package, which is where 3D printing comes in. The engineers used the technology to develop and refine individual parts of the laser quickly.

To create the brackets, NASA used FormlabsForm 3 stereolithography (SLA) platform and the brand’s Rigid 10K Resin, a glass-filled material ideal for stiff, thermally, and chemically resistant parts. Next, NASA engineers at Goddard relied on nTopology generative design software to render an organic supportive design for the brackets to maximize load-bearing capacity. Then they worked with Formlabs printed parts to optimize the bracket design for maximum strength.

According to Goddard engineer Matthew Mullin, “being able to design and then 3D print laser parts in the same room is really exciting when working on new concepts. It helps you work through different laser designs faster and at significantly less cost compared to conventional machining.”

3D printed laser components like these were once custom milled from lightweight metals. Instead, advanced manufacturing techniques can ensure parts are ready for a final version at a fraction of the time and cost it would traditionally demand.

Mullin, who is a laser engineer at Goddard, commented that designing and redesigning parts in 3D printed resin “gives you a dress rehearsal for assembling parts, so you know what to look out for when installing the space-flight versions of the hardware.”

Once the final version was ready, the team sent the resin prints for electroplating to Maryland-based specialist company RePliForm. Plating the Rigid 10K Resin printed part increased strength and mitigated the amount of off-gassing the part emits, making parts much lighter than traditionally machined components for the same application. In addition, thanks to 3D printing, the Goddard team could design, print, iterate, and redesign in a much shorter time frame than typical machining processes.

A SpaceX Dragon Capsule.

A SpaceX Dragon Capsule. Image courtesy of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

The laser will launch on the CRS-25 mission no earlier than July 14, 2022, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, aboard SpaceX’s robotic Dragon capsule and atop a Falcon 9 rocket. Like its predecessors, the CRS-25 will carry part of the ongoing cargo contract between SpaceX and NASA and will be the third mission for this particular Dragon spacecraft, which also made resupply runs to the orbiting lab in December 2020 and August 2021.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

ExxonMobil Orders “World’s Largest” 3D Printed Pressure Vessel from AML3D

First 8-Laser Metal 3D Printer from Velo3D Arrives at Knust-Goldwin

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured Sponsored
3D Printing ServicesFeatured StoriesMetal 3D PrintingSponsored

Fast and Affordable Metal 3D Printing Service Company: IN3DTEC

Shanghai-based 3D printing service manufacturer IN3DTEC often makes the headlines for its affordable and industrial-grade 3D printing service. Today, IN3DTEC is becoming one of APAC’s biggest metal 3D printing service...

June 28, 2022
3D PrintingAerospace 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

SPEE3D Adds Stainless Steel, Titanium & Nickel Based Carbide 3D Printing

Australian 3D printing firm SPEE3D has introduced a new nozzle which allows the firm’s technology to 3D print in stainless steel, titanium and nickel-based carbides. Nickel-based carbides are high-strength metals,...

June 24, 2022
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesMetal 3D Printing

On the Ground at Velo3D’s New European Tech Center for Metal 3D Printing

Today, Velo3D (NYSE: VLD) opened a European Technical Center in Augsburg, Germany. The U.S. company has crossed over to Europe, where it can better educate and showcase its capabilities to...

June 21, 2022
3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

US Army Chooses MELD to 3D Print Metal Military Vehicles

ASTRO America, the American Lightweight Materials Manufacturing Innovation Institute (ALMII), and the United States Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Ground Vehicle Systems Center (DEVCOM GVSC) have partnered to develop a...

June 21, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
Xometry
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
HP
Nano Dimension
3d systems
FacFox
ExOne
Flashforge
Velo3D
EOS
GE Additive
Desktop Metal
SmarTech Bound Metal
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
Barnes Global Advisers
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides