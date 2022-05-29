3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: May 29, 2022

It’s a pretty calm week in the world of 3D printing and advanced manufacturing webinars and events, so enjoy the break! Hannover Messe is taking place, Nanoscribe is hosting an online training week, ASME and ASTM are both holding webinars, 3DHEALS will discuss 3D printing for veterinary medicine, and more. Read on for all the details!

May 30 – June 2: Hannover Messe

First up, Hannover Messe returns as a hybrid event, with both a digital and an in-person trade show experience, starting on Monday, May 30th and ending Thursday, June 2nd. Portugal is the partner company for the event, which will focus on seven specific topics: Automation, Motion & Drives; Energy Solutions; Digital Ecosystems; Engineered Parts & Solutions; Future Hub; Logistics; and Global Business & Markets. Approximately 150 startups will demonstrate their solutions and products at the show, the HERMES AWARD will be presented, and the 19th Career Congress will also take place during Hannover Messe. The trade show is welcoming over 2,500 exhibitors, including Markforged, Aerosint, Autodesk, and others from the AM industry.

“Whether you are an automation engineer, developer, production manager or IT expert. Whether you manage supply and energy or want to lead your company sustainably into the future: Take a tour of selected topics to get an efficient overview of your issues. For the first time, the popular HANNOVER MESSE Guided Tours will be hybrid.”

You can purchase a ticket for Hannover Messe here.

May 30 – June 2: Nanoscribe’s Online Training Week

Also from May 30-June 2, Nanoscribe is holding an Online Training Week with both basic and advanced courses for all customers and systems users. The company’s Customer Success and Service Team wants to make it easy for beginners to start using high-precision 3D printing, and give advanced users the best support so they can continue expanding their expertise in 3D small, medium, and large feature solution sets, as well as learning about advanced features and how to optimize print jobs. Dr. Aaron Kobler, Customer Success Expert at Nanoscribe, will be the on-hand expert during training week. Basic Training will be held at 7 am EST (1 pm CEST) on May 30th, with Advanced Training for 3D Small Feature Solution Set at the same time on the 31st, 3D Medium Feature Solution Set at the same time on the 1st, and 3D Large Feature Solution Set at the same time on the 2nd.

“Our online training is available for our customers and systems users. Find more information about booking an online training in the NanoGuide. To initially register as a customer with Nanoscribe, please provide your affiliation and institutional address to us through your printer administrator. Contact us for more details or if you are interested in an individual training exclusively for your team.”

For more information, log in to NanoGuide.

May 31 – June 3: 65th International Conference on EIPBN

Nanoscribe will also be attending the 65th International Conference on Electron, Ion and Photon Beam Technology and Nanofabrication (EIPBN) in New Orleans this week, which is apparently also known as “3-Beams” and welcomes engineers and scientists dedicated to electron, ion, and photon analysis, imaging, and lithography, in addition to nanofabrication processes and atomically precise fabrication. Nanoscribe will be there discussing its Quantum X product line, including the flagship Quantum X align high-precision 3D printer and Quantum X bio system for miniaturizing bioprinting to produce cell and tissue scaffolds.

“The conference opens on Tuesday with a short course session covering introductory and current topics. A special commercial session featuring exhibitors and sponsors is held Tuesday afternoon. Plenary and poster sessions are held Wednesday morning. Invited and contributing papers are presented during three parallel sessions. Presentations, including questions and discussion, are 30 minutes for invited papers and 20 minutes for contributed papers. An important feature of the program is the poster session, which provides opportunity for extended discussions with the authors. There are two formal poster sessions, but posters are displayed for informal viewing throughout the entire conference. Throughout the conference there are various focused workshops and networking events including the welcome reception, the Women in Nanotechnology luncheon, the student mentoring session, the student breakfast, and, of course, the conference banquet.”

You can register for EIPBN here.

May 31: ASME’s Certification & Accreditation Programs

Moving on from events, ASME is holding a webinar at 1 pm EST on the 31st on how to “Access New Markets with ASME’s CA Programs.” Attendees will hear from Chris Mahler, the Director of Engagement and Outreach for ASME’s Conformity Assessment department, and also learn how the organization’s certification and accreditation programs can help companies achieve process efficiencies, reduce costs, comply with necessary regulations, and increase the safety and quality of their products.

“Today’s world is an interconnected environment where growth is fueled by international trade. ASME’s Conformity Assessment (CA) Certification and Accreditation programs have helped leverage the playing field for many businesses, enabling them to enter new markets and compete with larger, more established entities.”

You can register for the webinar here.

June 1: TriMech on Upgrading SOLIDWORKS

At 10 am EST on Wednesday, June 1st, TriMech is holding the first of two webinars this week, about “Exciting New Tools and Incentive Program to Upgrade your Old SOLIDWORKS.” Presented by TriMech’s Wayne White, 3DEXPERIENCE Solutions Consultant, and Alissa Podgorny, 3DEXPERIENCE Production Sales Specialist, the webinar will cover understanding the SOLIDWORKS subscription, the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and its architecture, and how teams can grow with 3DEXPERIENCE by using its powerful cloud data management tools.

“We all know the many benefits of subscription – latest updates, technical support and customer care visits. But did you know there are additional reasons to consider coming back on to maintenance? Join us for our webinar to learn more.”

You can register for the webinar here.

June 2: ASME on Metal PBF-LB Build Orientation & Supports

You’ll learn all about supports in ASME’s webinar on “Metal PBF-LB Build Orientation and Supports Considerations” at 10 am EST on June 2nd. Mark Kirby, who leads industry outreach and AM training at the University of Waterloo’s Multi-Scale Additive Manufacturing (MSMA) lab, will cover topics including why supports are needed, the interaction between supports and build orientation, support removal, neglected parameters, and more. Attendees will learn decision-making workflows and frameworks, how to evaluate the pros and cons of build layouts, and more.

“Love them or loathe them, supports are literally the foundation of most LPBF builds. Getting this part of the process right is critical to success. Unfortunately it seems that recipes for good supports are often learnt the hard way, and may not be formally documented. This is the definition of art vs science. The webinar will attempt to shed light on the science of supports, by exploring many practical examples of both success and failure.”

You can register for the webinar for $49 here.

June 2: TriMech on 3DEXPERIENCE Simulation Tools

Also at 10 am EST on the 2nd, TriMech is holding its second webinar of the week, “Simulation Tools Available on the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform.” Presented by TriMech’s Matt Kokoski, Technical Manager – 3DEXPERIENCE, and the aforementioned Podgorny, the webinar will cover the available basic simulation tools on the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform. Attendees will learn how to set up and solve a structural problem, use cloud computing resources in problem-solving, changing a design and verifying that change, and more.

“Join us to learn more about the simulation tools available on the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform. Learn how to take a design done in SOLIDWORKS and verify how well it will work under load. We will look at where areas of high stress occur and what changes we can make, and then use the platform to verify those changes.”

You can register for the webinar here.

June 2: 3DHEALS on 3D Printing for Veterinary Medicine

Finally, 3DHEALS is holding a webinar on “3D Printing for Veterinary Medicine” at 2 pm EST on Thursday, June 2nd. As the American Pet Product Association (APPA) reports, the current industry for pet-related products is worth more than $100 billion, with one-third of those related to veterinary medicine, and the industry is still growing. In this webinar by 3DHEALS, a group of international clinicians, imagers, and designers who care for our pets and other animals will speak about their use of 3D printing and related technologies in their jobs. Additionally, attendees will have networking time, and Pitch3D startups and investors will have an opportunity to connect during a breakout session; just apply here.

“According to AVMA, Vets experienced a 50% increase in new pets per week Mar-Aug. 2020. Similar to human society, the pet market experiences similar supply chain and manufacturing challenges. Can 3D printing provide better, more efficient veterinary care and a more robust supply chain than the traditional way of things?”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.