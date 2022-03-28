3DPOD Episode 99: Bioprinting with Adam Feinberg, FluidForm

Along with his fellow researchers at Carnegie Melon University, Adam Feinberg developed what is known as FRESH bioprinting technology. We discuss how and why FRESH is important. We also get to talk about Adam’s company, FluidForm, which is commercializing FRESH, but perhaps not in the most obvious way. The episode covers how FluidForm is doing the heavy lifting to commercialize its bioprinting techniques as it works towards scalable bioprinting technologies. All in all, an eye opening podcast.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.