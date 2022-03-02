IMTS

Mitsubishi Electric Unveils DED Metal 3D Printer Series

4 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D PrintersMetal 3D Printing
SmarTech Automotive

Share this Article

On March 1, 2022, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) released two models of a new directed energy deposition (DED) 3D printer dubbed the AZ600. The Japanese giant labeled the new line as “a world’s first, delivers stable, high-quality 3D printing,” qualifying “world’s first” by noting, “As of February 24, 2022, according to Mitsubishi Electric’s research.”

The technology melts welding wire with a laser beam to 3D print metal structures using 5-axis spatial control. While the AZ600-F20 will feature a 2kW oscillator, the AZ600-F40’s will be 4kW. Both have a work volume of Φ500×500mm. It’s interesting to note that the company explored a five-axis polymer 3D printing technology way back in 2016. This was followed up in 2018 with the release of a “dot forming” technology, which was also a form of DED. The AZ600 seems to be a descendent of this process.

Metal 3D printed parts.

Metal 3D printed parts. Image courtesy of Mitsubishi Electric.

Mitsubishi Electric highlights its applications for maintenance and repair of parts for the automotive, maritime, and aerospace sectors. Additionally, the firm claims that 3D printing has the potential to reduce energy consumption and material waste in metalworking. The company notes that by 3D printing a part to near-net-shape and machining to final specifications it’s possible to reduce machining time and waste by about 80 percent compared to traditional methods. This number was arrived at when producing a 300mm diameter marine propeller.

3D printed parts and performance.

Image courtesy of Mitsubishi Electric.

Mitsubishi is actually competing with itself in this case, as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries already has a DED line. However, that division’s technology relies on blown powder, which can be more expensive and more difficult to control and handle than wire feedstock. In addition, typical wire feedstock machines rely on an arc welding method, which limits accuracy. Mitsubishi Electric attempts to overcome these limitations by applying a laser beam to wire feedstock.

Image courtesy of Mitsubishi Electric.

There’s also Mitsubishi Chemicals, a division of Mitsubishi Corporation that has steadily increased its stake in polymer 3D printing. Mitsubishi Corporation is also separate from Heavy Industries and Electric as one of four independent companies formed after World War II. The fourth is MUFG Bank, the largest bank in Japan.

Though its various divisions may compete with one another, the larger Mitsubishi Group seems to benefit. Wikipedia describes the relationship between the various business entities in the following way:

“Founded by Yatarō Iwasaki in 1870, the Mitsubishi Group historically descended from the Mitsubishi zaibatsu, a unified company which existed from 1870 to 1946. The company was disbanded during the occupation of Japan following World War II. The former constituents of the company continue to share the Mitsubishi brand and trademark. Although the group companies participate in limited business cooperation, most famously through monthly “Friday Conference” executive meetings, they are formally independent and are not under common control. The four main companies in the group are MUFG Bank (the largest bank in Japan), Mitsubishi Corporation (a general trading company), Mitsubishi Electric and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (both diversified manufacturing companies).”

Perhaps in a follow-up post, we’ll look more closely at how this relationship operates. After all, they have overlapping institutional shareholders. For example, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Co., Ltd. owns 3.99 percent of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, 3.30 percent of Mitsubishi Corporation, 3.7 percent of Mitsubishi Electric, and 3.43 percent of MUFG Bank.

According to the DED and Large-Format Additive Manufacturing Markets: 2021-2030” report from SmarTech Analysis, the DED and large-format 3D printing sector will be worth $739 million in 2026. Mitsubishi seems to be tackling this sector on multiple fronts. Potential customers can look forward to the AZ600 series, which will make its public debut at the “Additive Manufacturing Expo” from March 16-18 at Tokyo Big Sight.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

How to Produce High-Quality 3D Printers

Tour ICON’s Newly Unveiled 3D Printed “House Zero” During SXSW Festival

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingConstruction 3D Printing

3D Printed House Startup ICON Raises $185M

Austin-based ICON is a startup on the move. After raising $207 million in a Series B in August 2021, the additive construction firm has extended that round with an additional...

February 22, 2022
3D PrintingAutomationBusinessConstruction 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, February 16, 2022: Awards, Business, Construction 3D Printing, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re sharing good news that the TCT Awards are back this year! Then on to business, as CORE Industrial has acquired another manufacturing company,...

February 16, 2022
3D PrintingConstruction 3D PrintingSocial Issues

Hyundai House 3D Printing Subsidiary Uproots Resident’s Home, Job in Pennsylvania

Black Buffalo 3D Corporation, a Hyundai subsidiary dedicated to additive construction, is paving ground for a new 150,000-square-foot facility in Smithfield Township, Pennsylvania. Unfortunately for workers and residents in the...

February 8, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchAutomotive 3D PrintingConstruction 3D PrintingEducation

3D Printing News Briefs, January 15, 2022: 3D Laser Printing, Housing, & More

We’re starting with some interesting research in 3D Printing News Briefs today, which could help reduce the cost and size of 3D laser printing. Moving on, a cancer patient is...

January 15, 2022

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Forecast 3D
TronHoo
GE Additive
EOS
NDTV Fab Weaver
Velo3D - Distributed Manufacturing
FacFox
ExOne
HP
AM Aerospace
AM Medical Report
Formnext
SME
3d systems
Desktop Metal logo
Authentise
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
FitMyFoot
Barnes Global Advisers
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Business Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Business Intelligence Summit

2022 AMUG CONFERENCE

April 3-7, Chicago, Illinois

2022 AMUG CONFERENCE
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides