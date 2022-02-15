Inkbit

AMS Speaker Spotlight: Hybrid 3D Printing Doesn’t Compromise AM

21 mins by Jason B. Jones 3D PrintingHybrid 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingPost-processing
SME

Share this Article

Jason Jones, Co-Founder & CEO of Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies, will be participating in Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2022, Panel 2: Future role of hybrid machines.

The word “hybrid” is a highly flexible word today. In some contexts, it is used to describe the combining of alternatives. For example one can participate in a “hybrid event” virtually or in-person. While there are pros and cons to each type of attendance, the same content can largely be delivered in either way.

Another common example of this is a “hybrid vehicle” that can be propelled by fuel or battery. Again, the vehicle can move using either method (in spite of the pros and cons of each). Often the combining of alternatives increases the cost, weight, or complexity of a system resulting in compromise.

While acknowledging the above-mentioned meaning of “hybrid,” when it comes to 3D printing, hybridization is a very different value proposition. It becomes most evident as post-processing intensifies. A significant number of 3D printing materials require extensive post-processing steps before parts made of them are finished. These steps most often occur in separate machines (or stations), however they can and increasingly are being brought together.

This latter use of the word “hybrid” refers to the combining of complements. There is no choice between either or any of the complementary process steps since each contributes a fundamentally different capability. In this sense any of the hybrid elements is incomplete without its counterparts. It is only when they are brought all together that they form a complete set. Beyond just addressing the different aspects needed to complete the job, synergy can often be achieved in this type of union that is not possible through the elements used independently. A decade ago, the introduction of the term “hybrid manufacturing” to industry started with this intended meaning, of combining techniques that become better together.

The backstory to the wider introduction of the term “hybrid manufacturing” gives insight into its intended meaning. As the additive industry widened is purview from primarily printing polymers to also embrace metal printing in the 2000’s to 2010’s, post processing surfaced as a non-trivial element to its successful adoption. As still practiced today, post-processing of printed metal parts typically involves heat treatment, surface finishing, and inspection (see figure).

Figure showing typical post-print processing steps for printed metal parts

While post-processing of polymer parts was already widespread practice, the post-print requirements for metal parts and their intended use environments gravitated to far more serious endeavors. Early adoption revealed that post-processing costs often exceed 25-50% of finished printed part production costs. As the relative cost of printing was rivaled by post-processing steps this called for exploration into additional deployment options for finishing and inspecting parts.

One answer to this need was to increase the capability of the “printer” to also include finishing and inspection technology resulting in “hybrid machines.” While hybrid all-in-one architecture not only enables automation of post-processing steps, often at significant time and cost savings, it also delivers capabilities that cannot be realized by using any of the technologies independently. For example, hybrid machines enable finishing of internal features mid-build before access to them is lost due to additional building. Additionally inspection of key features can be undertaken layer-by-layer in ways that are not practical after the part is finished.

Figure showing metal additive manufacturing steps in a single setup

For metals and other high performance materials, hybridization of additive, subtractive, and inspection is an automation feat that should not be misinterpreted as a compromise. This is the merging of complements, not the merging of alternatives. Hybrid machines delivery complementary technologies in a holistic system, all controlled in the same way. This approach can reduce post-processing costs by more than half, nearly eliminate work in progress, and practically achieve no fault forward production.

Just as a gymnast masters more than one fundamental skill in order to truly compete. The same is true for many additive manufacturing process chains that rely on multiple manufacturing disciplines to deliver finished parts. The further development and adoption of hybrid manufacturing complements and completes 3D printing, helping to realize its full manufacturing potential.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Desktop Metal Focuses on Industrial 3D Printing with New ETEC Brand

NASA Spinoff Deploys Large Format Metal 3D Printing for Space Components

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: February 13, 2022

From aviation and metal 3D printing to PA11 powders, SOLIDWORKS data management, 3D bioprinting, and more, there are plenty of interesting events and webinars in this week’s roundup. Read on...

February 13, 2022
3D Printers3D PrintingArt & RestorationBusinessMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, February 10, 2022: Business, Medical, & More

We’re starting out with business in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as EOS has launched a new network to connect businesses with certified AM manufacturers and Meltio announced a sales...

February 10, 2022
Sponsored
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsMetal 3D PrintingSponsored

AMS Speaker Spotlight: Advancing the Adoption of Additive Manufacturing with Pioneering Technology

Uniformity Labs CEO Adam Hopkins will be participating in Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2022, Talk 2: Addressing the Binder Jetting Challenge with Pioneering Technology. Fremont California-based Uniformity Labs develops breakthrough feedstock...

February 9, 2022
3D Printers3D Printing3D ScanningAutomationAutomotive 3D PrintingBusinessMetal 3D PrintingPost-processingRobotics

3D Printing News Briefs, February 5, 2022: 3D Scanning, Business, Battle Bots, & More

3D Printing News Briefs runs the gamut of topics today, as B9Creations has launched a super precise 3D scanner and SuperStile installed the Stratasys F770. A former Stratasys executive has...

February 5, 2022

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
FacFox
ExOne
Tronhoo3D
EOS
Desktop Metal logo
Velo3D - Distributed Manufacturing
Forecast 3D
HP
SME
AM Medical Report
3d systems
Authentise
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
FitMyFoot
Barnes Global Advisers
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Business Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Business Intelligence Summit

2022 AMUG CONFERENCE

April 3-7, Chicago, Illinois

2022 AMUG CONFERENCE
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides