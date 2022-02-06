3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: February 6, 2022

We’re kicking things off in this week’s Webinar and Event Roundup with news of 3DEXPERIENCE World 2022, which will now be held virtually, and then moving on to webinars on topics including upgrading systems for connectivity, 3D printing jigs and fixtures, the supply chain, and more. Read on for all the details!

3DEXPERIENCE World 2022

Starting tomorrow, February 7th, and going until Wednesday the 9th, 3DEXPERIENCE World 2022 will be taking place online; it was originally planned as an in-person event in Atlanta, Georgia, but Dassault Systèmes recently pivoted to a virtual conference due to COVID-19. Attendees can look forward to nearly 400 sessions, access to executives and customers, certification exams, technical breakout sessions, exhibitors, fireside chats, 45 networking sessions, and the event’s largest Virtual Playground yet.

“Dassault Systèmes, and its SOLIDWORKS technology, has helped us all continue to work, learn and connect during the pandemic, and it has presented real solutions to help solve complex challenges. This virtual event will highlight how SOLIDWORKS customers have leveraged the technology to accomplish exceptional results.”

You can register for the free event here.

TriMech on SOLIDWORKS Electrical vs. 3D Routing

At 10 am EST on Tuesday the 8th, TriMech is holding a webinar on “SOLIDWORKS Electrical 3D vs. Routing.” Tim Pulaski, TriMech System Architect, will explain to attendees how to use both products to route the same cable in order to see how they compare, and figure out which is a better fit for their business. Topics discussed will include the benefits of SOLIDWORKS routing and Electrical 3D, demonstrations of each, and more.

“SOLIDWORKS provides two solutions for those looking for an easier way to represent electrical components and wiring in their assemblies: SOLIDWORKS Routing and SOLIDWORKS Electrical 3D. On the surface, they appear to do the same thing – so what’s the big difference?”

You can register for the webinar here.

Upgrading Systems for Data Management, Connectivity

Later in the day on the 8th, at 1 pm EST, there will be a webinar called “How to Upgrade Systems for Data Management and Connectivity.” The panel, which seems to be sponsored by Universal Robots, will discuss the latest Industry 4.0 digital platforms currently being used by companies, how digital engineering platforms connect to devices and interact with engineers, and more. Panelists will be Prashanth Mysore, Strategic Business Development Director of DELMIA for Dassault Systèmes; William Sobel, Chief Architect of MTConnect Institute; and Carlos Gonzalez, Special Projects Manager, ASME’s Mechanical Engineering magazine.

“Connecting machines, people, and physical assets into an integrated digital ecosystem that seamlessly integrates data into actionable intelligence is a daunting task. With manufacturers still spending a lot of time, money, and manpower updating digital systems, there are several unanswered questions about the connected future.”

You can register for the webinar here.

3D Systems Continues Automotive AM Series

After the first episodes in December and January, 3D Systems is continuing its automotive 3D printing series with “Add More Capacity to Your Jigs and Fixtures” at 10:30 am EST on Thursday, February 10th. This webinar will focus on getting the most value possible from 3D printed jigs and fixtures, and how to 3D print stable, high-quality ones in dedicated materials to overcome bottlenecks in production. Kevin Baughey, 3D Systems Segment Leader in Transportation & Motorsports, will discuss how the company’s materials and application can help deliver large fixtures with high accuracy, decreasing tooling and inventory costs, and more.

“Assembly operations in automotive can be complicated. Not only can the operations themselves be complex and prone to quality issues, but they can be unpredictable in terms of time and efficacy, which requires continuous improvement. Work conditions also play a part, exposing manufacturing aids to challenging forces and stresses leading to wear over time.”

You can register for the webinar here.

3DHEALS on 3D Printing for Performance Sports

At 1 pm EST on the 10th, 3DHEALS is hosting an online panel called “3D Printing for Performance Sports.” The organization brought together scientists, founders, technologists, and entrepreneurs to have a fun and interesting conversation about what’s currently going on with 3D printing in the performance sports sector, followed with a networking opportunity and breakout session for Pitch3D startups and investors. Neuroradiologist Dr. Jenny Chen, the founder and CEO of 3DHEALS, will moderate the panel, and the panelists will be Emili S. Taixés, the CEO and Co-Founder of 3D printed customized climbing shoe company ATHOS; Luis Baldez, Market Development, Senior Manager at HP and Executive Director of the 3MF Consortium; and Annika Norden, Sr. Solutions Engineer at nTopology.

“What does performance sports have anything to do with healthcare? A lot. In fact, the relationship is very much reciprocal. Many innovations in performance sports, which aim to protect, augment, and optimize athletes, can translate to benefit patients in the much more regulated healthcare industry. For example, in the space of sports medicine and rehabilitation. On other hand, medical devices aim to monitor, improve sports performance, and speed up recovery after an injury can be scaled up to benefit a larger active population. The design and technical capabilities of 3D printing are adding new possibilities for us to not just better snowboards, helmets, shoes, and much more ways we can enjoy our games, but also provide insights into how we can improve patients’ lives.”

You can register for the webinar here.

3DEO’s 3D Roundtable on the Supply Chain and 3D Printing

Finally, the last event of the week will be at 1 pm EST on Thursday, February 10th, as metal AM company 3DEO holds its inaugural quarterly roundtable, with a focus on “Supply Chain & 3D Printing.” The company’s Vice President of Sales, Jim Golden, will moderate a roundtable discussion between several experts, including supply chain managers and business executives, about 3D printing and its impact on the global supply chain. The panelists will be Matt Petros, the CEO and Co-Founder of 3DEO; Dayton Horvath, Director of Emerging Technology at The Association for Manufacturing Technology (AMT); Phillip S. Coles, Decision and Technology Analytics, Lehigh University; and Mark Christensen, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain, for Christensen Arms.

“The past year has shone a spotlight on the global supply chain and its challenges on operations. Join 3DEO and our virtual panel of experts as we discuss the global supply chain and how 3D printing can impact companies’ efficiencies, logistics and revenue.”

You can register for the roundtable here.

