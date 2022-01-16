3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: January 16, 2022

We’re back in business this week with plenty of webinars and events, both virtual and in-person, starting with the second edition of the all-female-speaker TIPE 3D Printing conference. There are also webinars on topics including an SLS 3D printer, virtual surgical planning, 3D skin bioprinting, materials, and more. Read on for all the details!

TIPE 3D Printing Conference 2022

For the second year in a row, Women in 3D Printing (Wi3DP) is holding its virtual TIPE 3D Printing Conference and Career Fair, unique in that it’s the only industry event with all-female roster of speakers. From Tuesday, January 18 until Thursday, January 2022, more than 100 women will present during the event’s four tracks of Technology, Industry, People, and Economics. It’s an impressive list of speakers and topics, and 3DPrint.com is a proud media sponsor for the conference, which will also include the Career Fair and plenty of time for networking.

“With a focus on case studies, additive manufacturing user applications, visionary talks on the future, and people shaping the industry, TIPE | 2022 curates an inspirational all-women agenda of speakers and panelists. Long-lasting connections and networking opportunities are emphasized throughout this human-centered event, which welcomes all members of the additive manufacturing and related community.”

You can register for the virtual TIPE 3D Printing Conference and Career Fair here.

SOLIDWORKS CAM Training & Webinar Series

HCL Technologies is holding a free educational webinar series on SOLIDWORKS CAM and CAMWorks on Tuesday the 18th and Thursday the 20th to help attendees gain a future advantage. At 10 am EST on the 18th, you can take “SOLIDWORKS® CAM and CAMWorks – Getting Started,” followed by “SOLIDWORKS® CAM and CAMWorks – Getting Started with the TechDB” at 1 pm EST the same day. Then, the series will end with “SOLIDWORKS® CAM for Designers – A Path to Better Designs” at 10 am EST on the 20th.

“This webinar series will provide an opportunity to sharpen your CAM skills and possibly learn more advanced features and functionalities that might help you secure additional orders, helping boost your business operations.”

Shapeways & Mimaki: Texture-Based Color 3D Printing

At 11 am EST on the 18th, Shapeways and Mimaki are holding a webinar called “File Preparation for Texture-Based Full Color 3D Printing” together. Speakers Rhonda Giedt, Shapeways’ Director of Marketing; Josh Hope, Sr. Manager, Digital Imaging & Innovation for Mimaki USA; and Jaime Martinez, Mimaki USA 3D Applications Specialist, will discuss establishing settings for scale units, texture maps and base color textures, how to optimize files with mesh inspection and decimation, the benefits of rapid prototyping and mass customization, UV unwrapping and assigning materials, and more.

“Shapeways and Mimaki co-present another informative webinar together, introducing everything from the basics in 3D printing with texture to enhancing features and color proofing.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Sinterit on the Lisa X 3D Printer

During Formnext 2021, SLS 3D printing leader Sinterit launched its latest system. This Tuesday the 18th at 12 pm, join the company for a webinar on the “Sinterit Lisa X – the fastest compact 3D printer in the Sinterit offer.” Hosted by Sinterit’s After Sales Manager Robert Garbacz, International Sales Manager Dominik Stasiak, and CTO Michał Grzymała – Moszczyński, attendees will learn just how fast the 180 x 130 x 330 mm build size Lisa X can print, in addition to details about its open environment, easy material changing and operation, and more.

“Take the chance to meet a completely new product and discuss its specifications with the Sinterit team. “What is more: you will have a chance to see how different industries use compact SLS 3D printers to achieve their business goals.”

You can register for the webinar here.

ASTM on Microstructural Control During 3D Printing

Moving on to Wednesday, January 19th, ASTM International’s AM Center of Excellence (AMCoE) is holding a webinar titled “Microstructural Control during Additive Manufacturing” at 10 am EST. Taught by Professor Moataz Attallah from the University of Birmingham, attendees should come away from the webinar with an understanding of how to use scanning strategies and heat input process parameters to control mechanical properties and the microstructure, the impact of laser pulsing on mechanical properties and microstructure, and more.

“When some AM users optimise laser-based additive manufacturing techniques, they stop their parametric mapping once they find a highly dense condition. This work highlights the possibility of having several ‘optimum (dense) conditions’, where the parameters can be used to control the grain structure, solidification by-product phases, and chemical segregation, through controlling the laser power. This highlights the utlity of the process in controlling the mechanical properties through the control of the grain structure, or creating a specific microstructure. This is particularly useful in repair applications to match the substrate grain structure.”

Register for this webinar for $49 here.

Materialise: Virtual In-House Surgical CMF Planning

Materialise is talking about creating predictable surgical outcomes and “Empowering Surgeons with Virtual In-House Planning in CMF” at 10 am EST on the 19th. Prof. Joachim Obwegeser, Dr. Jörg Beinemann, Dr. Jan Liese, Prof. Massimo Robiony, Dr. Alessandro Tel, Prof. Giovanni Gerbino, and Martijn Orye will discuss specific cases in which they used Materialise PROPLAN CMF software to make critical preoperative decisions and optimize treatment. Attendees will also learn how to integrate the platform into a clinical workflow.

“Medical 3D printing and image-based planning have revolutionized patient care. In this webinar, you’ll discover how our flexible PROPLAN CMF™ platform helps surgeons bring treatment to the highest level with features that enable you to preoperatively plan cranio-maxillofacial (CMF) procedures, such as mandible and midface reconstructions, osteotomies, and orthognathic procedures.”

You can register for the webinar here.

3D Systems Continuing Automotive 3D Printing Series

Continuing with its automotive 3D printing series, 3D Systems is holding its second episode, on how to “Dramatically Increase Productivity of Your Automotive Injection Molding,” at 10:30 am EST on the 19th. Competitive pressure is increasing as innovation barriers in the automotive industry get smaller, which makes the right additive applications critical. Kevin Baughey, 3D Systems’ Segment Leader for Transportation & Motorsports, and Iñigo Marco, Senior Application Development Engineer for the company’s Application Innovation Group (AIG), will discuss new methodologies for how to apply highly productive conformal tooling on complex tools in order to lower mold design time and increase productivity, how to ensure quality through targeted heat management, and more.

“Lowering cycle time while protecting quality is the key to increasing injection molding productivity. With cooling for complex parts accounting for up to 70% to 80% of the total cycle, making cooling more effective is a logical starting point for increasing efficiency. So why are prolonged cooling times still so common? Because incorporating well-designed cooling systems is difficult with conventional approaches.”

You can register for the webinar here.

HP Holding Live Virtual Tour

At 12 pm EST on Thursday, January 20th, HP is holding a live virtual tour of its 3D Printing Demo Center as part of a series of live tour sessions at the company’s 3D Customer Welcome Center. Carolina Rubio, HP’s 3D Printing Customer Program Manager, and Wes Kramer, HP 3D Printing Application Engineer, will join Sean McClure, Prosthetics R&D Engineer for Quorum Prosthetics, to discuss how HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology works, offer an overview of the 3D printing workflow, discuss applications, answer questions, and more.

“In this session, you will learn about HP Multi Jet Fusion Technology and how the HP 3D Printing End-to-End Process works, from file preparation to post-processing.”

You can register for the tour here.

AM Coalition Forum on Congressional Policy & Budget

The Additive Manufacturing Coalition is holding a live Zoom forum on the 20th at 3 pm EST, “A View From Washington: Congressional Policy and Budget.” Panelists include Jonathan Cardinal, Director of Economic Development (Office of Majority Leader Chuck Schumer), Sydney Terry, Chief of Staff (Office of Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky), and Dahlia L. Sokolov, Staff Director (Subcommittee on Research and Technology, House Science Committee).

“An informative discussion about what to expect from Congress and the Administration for 2022.”

You can RSVP for the forum here.

3DHeals on Bioprinting for Skin

If you’re interested in hearing more about “3D Bioprinting for Skin,” tune in to the 3DHeals webinar at 4 pm EST on Thursday the 20th. Attendees will learn about industry insights and the latest research and development into this topic from a diverse panel of experts: Dr. Abbas Shafiee, Senior Research Fellow with Herston Biofabrication Institute, Royal Brisbane & Women’s Hospital; Colin McGuckin, Founder and Chairman of CTIBiotech; Axel Guenther, Professor in the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, and cross-appointment at the Institute of Biomedical Engineering, at the University of Toledo; and Amaris Castanon, Field Application Specialist at Cellink. William Harley, a PhD candidate within the School of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Melbourne, will moderate the panel.

“Skin and its derivatives of hair follicles, nails, sweat, and oil glands play a myriad of important roles within our body. Since the skin comes into direct contact with the outside world, it is highly susceptible to cuts, abrasions, and burns. Although the skin has a higher regenerative capacity than most tissues, the repair of large-scale deep injuries, such as deep burns, is mainly scar repair. The current standard of care for patients with severe large area skin defects consists of autologous skin grafting or dermal substitutes. However, the shortage of donor skin sites and infection risks limit the application of grafts and emerging dermal substitutes still face challenges in delivering cells to clinically relevant wound topologies and the promotion of vascularization. The 3D bioprinting of skin models has garnered increasing research interest in recent years due to the potential in disease modeling, testing the efficacy of new treatments, and providing alternatives to animal testing. Continued developments in 3D bioprinting skin equivalents show promise in defining the composition of biomaterials, cells, and bioactive factors for accelerated wound regeneration.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Materialise & Arkema: Sustainability in Eyewear

The final webinar of the week is by Materialise, “Empowering Sustainability in Eyewear: The Story behind Bio-Based PA 11 Material with Arkema,” at 5 am EST on Saturday, January 22nd. Attendees will learn about PA11, the new bio-based material by Materialise and Arkema that’s good for applications in 3D printed eyewear. Alireza Parandian, the Global Head of Business Strategy for Wearables at Materialise, and Sophie Mulsant-Kern, Business Development Manager at Arkema, will discuss the story behind the creation of PA11, how the two companies empower sustainable eyewear brands, and more.

“Sustainability is high on the agenda for many eyewear brands. So, how are Materialise and Arkema empowering sustainable choices in a field known for fast fashion? In this webinar, we’ll share the why and how behind PA 11: our new bio-based 3D printing material for conscious eyewear brands.”

You can register for the event here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

