3DPOD Episode 95: 3D Printing Problem Solver Andrew Allshorn Talks 3D-Squared, AMUG and More

Founder of 3D-Squared Andrew Allshorn began as a model maker before running one of the first stereolithography (SLA) machines in the U.K. He’s an inventive problem-solver who has tackled a lot of challenges in his many years in additive manufacturing. He’s worked extensively in SLA, but also hacks his own fused deposition machines and has worked for years in metalizing polymer parts. We could have probably done six podcasts with Andrew’s stories and experience in consulting for 3D-Squared, his work at the Additive Manufacturing Users Group and much much more. We loved doing this and hope that you learn from Andrew just like we did.

