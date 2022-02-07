3DPOD Episode 95: 3D Printing Problem Solver Andrew Allshorn Talks 3D-Squared, AMUG and More

Founder of 3D-Squared Andrew Allshorn began as a model maker before running one of the first stereolithography (SLA) machines in the U.K. He’s an inventive problem-solver who has tackled a lot of challenges in his many years in additive manufacturing. He’s worked extensively in SLA, but also hacks his own fused deposition machines and has worked for years in metalizing polymer parts. We could have probably done six podcasts with Andrew’s stories and experience in consulting for 3D-Squared, his work at the Additive Manufacturing Users Group and much much more. We loved doing this and hope that you learn from Andrew just like we did.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
You May Also Like
3D Printing News Briefs, February 3, 2022: Business, Materials, & Education
We’re talking about business, materials, and education today in 3D Printing News Briefs, as Caracol obtained 9100 certification to produce advanced parts for the aerospace sector and Albemartle and 6K...
3D Printing News Briefs, January 29, 2022: Magnets, Materials, & More
We’re starting with some interesting research on 3D printing molecular magnets in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, and then moving on to materials, as the Lehvoss Group plans to present...
3D Printing News Briefs, January 26, 2022: Metals, Video Game Controllers, & More
We’re talking about metal 3D printing first in this week’s 3D Printing News Briefs, with pure copper powder that can be processed with SLS technology and the latest material for...
Eco-Friendly 3D Printing: Sustainable Luxury Handbags Enabled with AM
When it comes to 3D printed fashion, I love it as much as I am skeptical of it. A lot of the 3D printed clothes I see, while gorgeous and...
Shop
View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.