Additive Manufacturing Strategies

U.K.’s heliguy to 3D Print More Drone Parts In-house

10 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingRobotics
ST Medical Devices

Share this Article

As we cover unmanned aerial vehicles and other autonomous craft in my series on 3D printing drone swarms, we regularly come across businesses that are relying on additive manufacturing (AM) for low-volume production of unique drone-related items. For instance, British drone company heliguy is increasingly turning to 3D printing to make parts. The company started in 2006 and now supplies 38 U.K. police forces, Manchester United, commercial firms, and government clients. The company employs 28 people and has a host of drone related products and services.

Ross Embleton, Head of Research and Development at heliguy, explained how the company was able to establish itself in its national market, saying, “We identified a gap in the market – quite early on – when the drone market was just maturing and swiftly established ourselves as one of the UK’s leading independent providers of drones and accessories. Since then, we’ve continued to invest in the business year-on-year. Bringing the production of our components in-house was key to us broadening our horizons and expanding into new markets. It has massively reduced design times too. Now, if the managing director or a client has an idea, we can create a physical, working prototype within a week as there’s no waiting around for third party suppliers. ”

heliguy is a DJI reseller, but it also makes items that add value to DJI’s products. The company’s goods are also innovative. Below you can see the Drone Cage. Some 3D printed parts hold tablets, so drones can be better steered, as well. Through these kinds of parts its not only adding value to itself but also to DJI and its customers.

Now, they’re 3D printing in composite materials, thanks to a new U.K. government grant from the Sustainable Advanced Manufacturing project. The company bought a Markforged X7 system with the money and is investing in post-processing equipment, as well. Additionally, heliguy has a Formlabs Fuse 3D printer and an AM Solutions M1 finishing machine.

I love this as an excellent business case for 3D printing. Here we have a firm that is adding on services and parts to its existing product lines through the use of AM. In response to customer feedback and needs, the company is designing and 3D printing parts that can deliver value to customers. The company’s heli guy lab offering was set up specifically to quickly develop working parts in house. And, especially since were dealing with lightweight parts, AM will complement their offers here very well. We excel at duck tape-type parts where we quickly improvise a new technological solution to a problem. Iteratively improving things and fast prototypes is our forte.

I also love this as a way to implement 3D printing. Rather than having to implement it in production outright or making end use parts in series immediately, the company is designing one-off items together with customers. This allows them to design quickly and correct errors. In effect, they’re learning on the fly by gradually turning prototypes into end-use parts.

To me, this is one of the optimal methods to implement 3D printing in a company. Rather than go for a highly risky, long-term project, heliguy is using the improvisational, quick-nature of 3D printing to implement its first parts quickly. This gives the company a cordoned-off, project-based way to explore the technology, getting its feet wet by gradually delivering on value, part after part.

Take the Drone Cage, for example. heliguy has since improved the design and is making it in-house using its existing 3D printers. This is a super practical product that could save a firm a lot of money. The drone cage sells for £500, which is steep but the drones cost thousands. In the commercial world, lost time on site or the failure to complete a single inspection may be much more expensive still. This is an excellent example of a practical product that DJI wouldn’t take up but that delivers value to all.

At the same time, heliguy also has provided over 3,000 drone training sessions. The company also offers drone protection solutions for combat drones. It has performed over 7,000 repair sessions at client sites, as well. The company has a consultancy, but also advises people for free. It can ship repairs next day and lease drones. In total, this is an all-encompassing service, which I really appreciate.

In 3D printing, too many value-added resellers don’t actually add any value. They just move boxes. We need more firms like heliguy in our market that innovate and extend the functionality of 3D printers by truly adding value in a holistic way.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Rocket Maker Skyrora’s Additive Advantage: Europe’s Largest Hybrid Metal 3D Printer

eBay for Industrial 3D Printers Opened by Pivot AM

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintersBusinessMetal 3D Printing

Over 500 Industrial 3D Printers Sold by China’s Farsoon

It’s well known that China is a force to be reckoned with in global manufacturing, but, as Executive Editor Joris Peels recently noted in his Hug the Panda series, this...

August 4, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAerospace 3D PrintingBusiness

3D Printing News Briefs, May 29, 2021: KINGS 3D, GKN Aerospace, Bastion Cycles, Tufts University, Apple

We’re starting with a little business in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, and then moving on to modes of transportation, before some materials news and a 3D printed Apple accessory....

May 29, 2021
Sponsored
3D PrintersSponsored

Zmorph Releases Industrial-Grade i500 3D Printer

Announced two weeks ago, Zmorph has released a completely new product in their portfolio, an industrial 3D printer called the Zmorph i500. With a massive built volume and great price-to-features...

April 21, 2021
Sponsored
3D PrintersSponsored

Zmorph Announces Industrial Grade 3D Printer Zmorph i500

Poland’s Zmorph, a manufacturer of multitool 3D printers, has announced its newest model, Zmorph i500, is now entering the industrial market. The Zmorph i500 will be released April 20, 2021....

April 7, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Desktop Metal logo
Forecast3D
FacFox
EOS Modern Metal 3D Printer
ASTM ICAM
Velo 3D Achievable Innovation
Tronhoo3D
HP
ExOne
3d systems
Calibry
Authentise
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
FitMyFoot
Barnes Global Advisers
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Business Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Business Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides