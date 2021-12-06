3DPOD Episode 86: Pat Carey, Stratasys SVP of Strategic Growth

Senior vice president of Strategic Growth at Stratasys, Pat Carey talks to us about the company’s new product portfolio. What does it mean for partners and customers that the company now has many technologies and not just two? And how did they manage to train all of their people on stereolithography, digital light processing and selective absorption fusion (SAF)? What does SAF mean anyway? What can it really change in manufacturing? Pat also discusses Stratasys’s vertical and applications focus. We get a look into the company’s strategy and where it is headed.

Quote request Are you looking to buy a 3D printer or 3D scanner? We're here to help. Get free expert advice and quotes from trusted suppliers in your area. Powered by Aniwaa

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.