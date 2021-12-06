3DPOD Episode 86: Pat Carey, Stratasys SVP of Strategic Growth

Senior vice president of Strategic Growth at Stratasys, Pat Carey talks to us about the company’s new product portfolio. What does it mean for partners and customers that the company now has many technologies and not just two? And how did they manage to train all of their people on stereolithography, digital light processing and selective absorption fusion (SAF)? What does SAF mean anyway? What can it really change in manufacturing? Pat also discusses Stratasys’s vertical and applications focus. We get a look into the company’s strategy and where it is headed.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
You May Also Like
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: December 5, 2021
We’ve got another busy week of webinars and events to tell you about, with topics ranging from aviation and medical 3D printing to a town hall meeting, biomaterials, SLA technology,...
Stratasys Evolves, Opens up FDM 3D Printing to Chemical Giants
Wanting to get back in the swing of big events and big announcements, 3D printing stalwart Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) has made a series of announcements for Formnext 2021, all of...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: November 14, 2021
It’s a busy week ahead of webinars and industry events, and yes, there’s definitely more to do this week than just Formnext. In today’s 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup,...
3D Printing Financials: Stratasys Revenue Up 24% in Third Quarter 2021
Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) reported its third-quarter numbers on November 4, 2021, with a notable 24.3% percent surge in revenue to $159 million from $127.9 million last year. Boosted by product...
Shop
View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.
Services & DataPrinter & Scanner Price Quotes
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.