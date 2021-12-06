Additive Manufacturing Strategies

3DPOD Episode 86: Pat Carey, Stratasys SVP of Strategic Growth

2021-12-06
Senior vice president of Strategic Growth at Stratasys, Pat Carey talks to us about the company’s new product portfolio. What does it mean for partners and customers that the company now has many technologies and not just two? And how did they manage to train all of their people on stereolithography, digital light processing and selective absorption fusion (SAF)? What does SAF mean anyway? What can it really change in manufacturing? Pat also discusses Stratasys’s vertical and applications focus. We get a look into the company’s strategy and where it is headed.

