SHINING 3D Launches Precision 3D Printer and High Res 3D Scanner at Formnext

SHINING 3D, which offers leading professional digital manufacturing solutions, launched its EP-M250 Pro metal 3D printer in 2019 at the last Formnext event that was held in-person…until now. Formnext 2021 is going on this week in Frankfurt, and the China-based company, which offers 3D scanning solutions as well as 3D printing ones, is not only launching a new high-precision stereolithography 3D printer at the international exhibition, but also a new high-resolution color 3D scanner. Until this Friday, November 19th, SHINING 3D’s AccuFab-L4K 3D printer and Transcan C 3D scanner will be on display at the company’s booth.

“As our goal is to make 3D digital applications accessible for everybody, we are developing solutions answering to our customer´s needs. The latest additions to the product portfolio empower fast, efficient, high-performing and accessible 3D printing as well as high resolution 3d scanning,” Sunny Wong, the Managing Director Overseas for SHINING 3D, said in a press release. “We are proud to continuously add innovations to our product portfolio, facilitating and upgrading the 3D digital workflow for more and more users around the world!”

First up, the AccuFab L4K system was designed by SHINING 3D to decrease the product development life cycle, as well as improve the efficiency of prototyping. According to the company, this new SLA printer features IT7- level printing accuracy, so that the printing size is consistent with the design size, in addition to a high luminance uniformity, reliable performance, and industrial-grade components, which passed 21 exacting factory inspections. 4K resolution means the system offers high details and efficiency, and it also offers superior surface finish and a large print volume of 192 mm x 120 mm x 180 mm.

According to SHINING 3D, the AccuFab L4K features a District Cooling System (DCS) that keeps the optical system’s temperature under 40℃, which helps extend the 3D printer’s lifespan. The printer, weighing in at 19 kg, has a resolution of 3840 × 2400, a 0.05 mm pixel size, and a 405 nm wavelength, in addition to a 5″ touchscreen, UV LED and LCD light sources, and a print speed of 10～ 50 mm/h.

The new AccuFab L4K can be used with multiple Shining Engineering resins, including the Standard Resin, Water Washable Resin, and Biocompatible Resin, which are said to offer great surface quality and size accuracy and a low deformation rate. Because SHINING 3D also partners with several industry-leading engineering material brands, the printer also works with approved third party resins as well, which makes it a more flexible solution. Finally, it offers guided interactive software operation for ease of use, multi-equipment collaborative management for rapid production in small batches, and free software and material package updates.

Moving on, SHINING 3D says that its professional-grade Transcan C 3D scanner is able to capture “exceptionally” accurate, high resolution scans of small to medium objects, thanks to its two 12 megapixel color cameras with adjustable scanning range and ability to shift between multiple levels of resolution in one project.

The scanner features a slide-rail design, which is what makes it so easy to switch the scan range between 150 mm x 96 mm and 300 mm x 190 mm when working with different sized objects. A Multi-Resolution Fusion Algorithm enables a mixture of high, medium, and low resolutions in one project, which makes the scanner much more efficient, and its two cameras can capture a 24-bit color map for detailed color 3D data.

The Transcan C has a structured-light scanning mode with an automatic turntable that, paired with the scanning software’s stitching algorithm, enables “efficient acquisition of 3D data without manual intervention,” according to SHINING 3D. After manual calibration and using white LED light, the compact design scanner can supposedly produce highly accurate scan data of 0.035 mm at the inner position and 0.05 mm at the outer.

In terms of reproducing fine, microscale surface details, the scanner’s minimum point distance can reach a resolution of 0.0375 mm, and just like with the AccuFab L4K printer, the new Transcan C also has a helpful software interface that guides users through its easy operation process, and provides handy tools to optimize the scan results.

Check out these new products, and more from SHINING 3D, at its Booth E21, Hall 11.0, at Formnext this week.

