3DPOD Episode 84: 3D Printing Race Cars with Pat Warner, Alpine F1 Team

Upon the heels of a third-place win for Alpine F1’s Fernando Alonso at the Formula One Qatar Grand Prix, we’ve published this podcast episode with Pat Warner, Advanced Digital Manufacturing Manager for the Alpine F1 Team.

Pat is a true 3D printing pioneer. He started as a machinist and was lucky that his local village of Enstone in England had an F1 team in it. Pat got to play with one of the first 3D printers in the U.K. and use it for wind tunnel models and features on cars. He developed materials, developed new methodologies, and worked to the technically demanding tune of the pied piper that is Formula 1. Pat tells us a lot about why F1 teams use additive and what they use it for. He talks to us about the circus that is Formula 1 and how 3D printing helps teams win. Pat’s simply lovely and we really enjoyed this episode. We hope that you do as well.

