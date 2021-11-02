One-Day 3D Printing on MJF Parts, Guaranteed

A Warning: Proprietary Textures and Geometry for 3D Printing

5 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsEditorials / Opinions
Metal Parts Produced
Commercial Space
Medical Devices

Share this Article

3D printing is a number of technologies that collectively build objects layer by layer. Famously this gives us more design freedom and lets us make more varied and unique shapes than other technologies. We’re also faster at iterating and going from an idea to a part. Less lauded but no less important is the ability to be able to apply textures to a part to improve its performance, as well as apply textures to internal surfaces. We can change infill patterns as well, and the geometries of infill. We can also dynamically change these things, or change them at one particular point, creating gradient parts. All of these abilities are criminally underutilized except for lattices, which are like tattoos on mumble rappers, everywhere and almost universal.

Launcher combustion chamber.

We find ourselves in a sandpit of endless hope, variation, and possibilities. We can, with the physics of the sandpit, quickly and cost effectively build many shapes. In my Flow article, I talk of optimised internal structures that change how we design and make things. Something is not a collection of assemblies, subassemblies and parts, but rather one holistic thing through which energy flows. In my Functional Textile Libraries article I discuss how optimised textures can be an opportunity to improve many parts through a separation of concern and specialisation. Each of these articles is trying to optimistically reassess what we will start to do when we fully optimise products with 3D printing in mind.

Unicore of a 20-kilowatt microturbine engine, by Sierra Turbines, made with VELO3D.

Now we are working in prototyping often and series production sometimes. We do indeed have a lot of design freedom, and unbound, we make the best shape for the one application. And partially this is where a lot of excitement in 3D printing originates. We can make one single valve and we can even optimise that valve to perform best for that one individual use case. This way of thinking is fun and very “problem solvey” which is nice. But, this approach will soon lead to series of tens of thousands to millions of parts being printed. With the industrialised applications we have now—hearing aids, bridges and crowns, Invisalign, polymer dental parts, eyeliner—we are already making tens of millions of parts. But in each case the one defining characteristic that makes 3D printing special is that the shape is optimised to the task. So a unique hearing aid fits you better, the shop just needs to scan an impression, the manufacturer saves money when compared to milling or making it by hand, and overall the process is efficient and benefits everyone in the value chain while making the customer happier. Pure joy. But, the part itself is useful because it can be made specifically for your right ear. If we look towards orthopaedics, we’re seeing components have unique porous textures that promote osseointegration, or unique structures that in effect change the modulus so that an implant works better. Here, it is not just our ability to print unique items, but the geometry on and of those items which is important.

In speaking with friends, I’ve noticed that a tacit warning was not interpreted as such. So to be a bit clearer: if I can through ANSYS, nTopology and Mary, my genius in house designer, develop an optimal geometry for osseointegration of a Ti64 bone implant, then this one texture could be the highest performing texture for bone ingrowth. This texture would then benefit any company making implants where this is an important goal. Likewise, if I can with Sergey the polymath and Maria the surgeon develop a unique lattice design that gives us good wicking properties to get an optimal blood flow to the implant, then this will also be a huge advantage. If you’re a hobbyist and are working with Colorfabb LW PLA, which expands to make a good lightweight material in RC plane wings, you may just share your settings and the nifty infill structures that you made. But, if at one point you happen upon the most optimal infill for the lightest best performing wing, amateur hour may just be over. If you are developing a filtration mesh for taking impurities out of water using powder bed fusion printed filters, then you may have just found the optimal structure for RO water filtration.

Additive Drives motor winding.

The geometries that we are finding can create huge commercial advantages for the owners of their IP. And yes, this can be a big opportunity for us. At the same time however, this is a threat. In the future I would expect companies to start to patent, obtain design rights for, and try to somehow protect specific textures and geometries. I would expect patent trolls and firms set up to do this to claim large swathes of the geometric landscape we all have access to now. A lot of it may not ultimately be legally defensible, but who will have the money to try to combat this? So we can expect that a lot of the best patterns, geometries, structures, and internal structures will be unavailable to the broader 3D printing community.

(a) Different separator infill patterns that can be obtained by using classic 3D printing slicer software (40% infill density); (b) Various infill densities of the same infill pattern (Hilbert curves); Capacity retention plots at 4.25 mA.g−1 (C/40) for the complete assembled battery after 1 h impregnation: (c) using 100% infill density separator and (d) using a 70%infill density Archimedean chords pattern. Here, note that each layer is 200 µm thick.

What we have is a technology that can search for and build the best individual shape for almost every use case. Obviously, we would assume that people will want to then claim that one single geometry as their own. The infinite meshes will therefore be reduced to the available ones.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Terran Orbital To Go Public in $1.58B SPAC Deal

Who Will Be the First Billion Dollar Additive Manufacturing Company?

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingRoboticsScience & TechnologySocial Issues

US Army Robotically Delivers 3D Printed Tank Part in Project Convergence

This was followed up by a document released in June, titled “Use of Additive Manufacturing in the DoD.” The first policy listed in the June document states that “[The DoD...

October 29, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies: 3D Printing Summit Returns March 1-3, 2022

In February of 2020, just a few weeks before the world began shutting down due to the COVID-19 crisis, 3DPrint.com and SmarTech Analysis held our third annual Additive Manufacturing Strategies...

October 28, 2021
3D PrintingBusinessStocks

3D Systems Finalizes Sale of On-Demand Business, Will Operate as Quickparts

Pioneering additive manufacturing solutions provider 3D Systems finalized the $82 million deal for the sale of its on-demand 3D printing and custom manufacturing business. The rebranded company will operate as...

September 22, 2021
3D PrintingBusinessStocks

AM Investment Strategies: CEOs, Analysts & Finance Experts Share Wealth of Knowledge with 3D Printing Community

Representatives from some of the industry’s most successful 3D printing businesses joined the SmarTech – Stifel AM Investment Strategies 2021 virtual summit on September 9, 2021, to talk about the...

September 15, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
online 3d printed service
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
fac fox 3d printing service
Desktop Metal logo
ICAM2021
Velo 3D Achievable Innovation
Tronhoo3D
ExOne
HP
EOS Modern Metal 3D Printer
3d systems
Smartech Analysis metal powders analysis
3d printed footwhere Smartech Analysis
Metal Am services Smartech Analysis
opportunities and marketing Smartech Analysis
Manufacturing software Smartech Analysis
Smartech analysis AM in dentistry
3D.RU
NAMIC
FitMyFoot
the barnes global advisors
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Industry intelligence summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides