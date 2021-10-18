Exone end to end binder jetting service

EXOSTEEL Takes the Imaginative Potential of 3D Printed Houses to a Whole New Level

5 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D PrintingConstruction 3D Printing
Metal Parts Produced
Commercial Space
Medical Devices

Share this Article

Usually, when people consider the advantages of 3D printed housing, they think of affordability, and convenience in the manufacture and distribution process. And with good reason! It’s hard to think of another singular technological process that has as much potential as additive manufacturing to revolutionize humanity’s economic and logistic capacities for home construction.

Another consideration, though, is aesthetics, and while it may not be as urgent a matter as cost and transportability, it might be just as important, in the long run, for getting consumers as a whole fully onboard with 3D printed houses. The Turkish architectural firm MASK Architects, headed by Öznur Pınar Çer, has put the aesthetic angle on full display in its latest project, EXOSTEEL: the name the company has given to the world’s first modular 3D printed steel housing structures. You can’t live in an EXOSTEEL house yet – although given what they look like, if you could, I’d happily leave my studio apartment and head to Europe right now – but they can be seen on exhibit near the Nivola Museum in Sardinia.

The EXOSTEEL modular home is designed entirely with its intended landscape in mind (image c/o MASK architects)

The most impressive aspect of the EXOSTEEL design model is that it anticipates being employed to build homes right into their surroundings. Thus, while the word “aesthetic” in the field of construction can frequently be taken to mean “non-functional”, quite the opposite is true, in this case. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, when you consider previous projects that MASK architects have worked on, including an artificial breathing palm module system in Dubai. EXOSTEEL is yet another step in that direction, giving us an idea of what a state-of-the-art garden city could actually look like.

An overhead view of neighboring EXOSTEEL homes lets us envision a future neighborhood of 3D printed, earth-sheltered houses (image c/o MASK architects)

Perhaps the most ingenious aspect of this initial, modular version of the EXOSTEEL home is that the elemental parts were printed specifically to fit into a characteristically sloping Sardinian countryside locale. The pivotal aspect of the design is a hollow central column, with 1/3 of its length inserted into the ground. “Branches” printed to fit the landscape of each house are then attached to the column at the center, and on each of the floors “a perimeter frame divides and supports the facades made up of panels modeled to follow the organic shape of the house”. Also keeping in mind the extreme windiness typical of Sardinian hillsides, the modules were constructed with vents on the houses western and eastern sides to allow the wind to pass through. Finally, the homes are built with “energy towers” intended to act as hubs for community-wide solar and wind-powered electric grids. MASK has named this particular project “Madre Natura”, in homage to the Nivola Museum’s La Madre sculpture, from which the team drew its inspiration.

The MASK team’s blueprint for the Madre Natura EXOSTEEL homes combines artistic beauty and architectural functionality (image c/o MASK architects)

Of course, no matter how the industry develops, not all 3D printed homes will be able to be located in surroundings as beautiful as Sardinia. But that’s in fact the most exciting thing about this project: theoretically, what MASK has done here could be applied to any environment you can think of, which means the ability to optimize the aesthetic and environmental potential for any home-building project anywhere on Earth. And because of the structural simplicity of the central design – along with the unique capabilities of additive manufacturing for intelligent-construction in the design process – the potential for earth-sheltering homes in an attractive package, at an affordable rate, just started to get far more realistic. MASK’s project truly embodies 3D printing’s potential for eventually finding harmony between art, science, and a socially-just housing market.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Quick, Easy Post-Processing of 3D Printed Parts with Ultimaker’s PVA Removal Station

Fashion Designer Reimagines Footwear Landscape with 3D Printed HERON01 Sneaker

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D PrintingStocks

Polly Polymer’s 3D Printing “Super Factory” Driven by $15.5M Investment

Polly Polymer, a startup in China that develops high-speed stereolithography (SLA) 3D printing equipment, polymers, and software, raised 100 million Chinese Yuan ($15.5 million) in a Series A+ round. The...

October 7, 2021
3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsSports

New adidas 4DFWD Shoes with 3D Printed Midsoles Available for Purchase

Update: The new 4DFWD shoes from adidas, just worn on the podium by adidas athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, are now available to the public for purchase for $200. adidas has...

August 12, 2021
3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchSustainability

LLNL’s 3D Printed Electrodes Could Convert CO2 to Renewable Energy

Scientists and engineers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) are now 3D printing flow-through electrodes (FTEs), which are critical components in electrochemical reactors. Electrochemical reactors can convert carbon dioxide into...

August 9, 2021
Featured
3D Design3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchFeatured StoriesSports

Rawlings, Carbon and Fast Radius Use 3D Printing to Revolutionize Baseball Glove Design

Since the 2021 Major League Baseball season began, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has been seen sporting Rawlings next-generation glove in stylish, eye-catching neon green and black design. Meticulously...

July 15, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
online 3d printed service
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
fac fox 3d printing service
CRP Windform
Tronhoo3D
ICAM2021
Velo 3D Achievable Innovation
A New Twist on a Boring Bit
EOS Modern Metal 3D Printer
Desktop Metal logo
Sigma Labs
ExOne
3d systems
Smartech Analysis metal powders analysis
3d printed footwhere Smartech Analysis
Metal Am services Smartech Analysis
opportunities and marketing Smartech Analysis
Manufacturing software Smartech Analysis
Smartech analysis AM in dentistry
3D.RU
NAMIC
FitMyFoot
additive manufacturing industry
the barnes global advisors
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

3d print expo and conference

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Industry intelligence summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides